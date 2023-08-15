Red River County Courthouse

Red River County Courthouse

 Submitted Photo

Red River Commissioners approved the tax rate for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 as well as setting dates for public hearings on the new tax rate and for the 2024 budget Monday during a meeting in the County Annex.

The proposed tax rate is .71005 with .58186 for the general fund and .12819 for the Road and Maintenance fund.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

