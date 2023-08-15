Red River Commissioners approved the tax rate for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 as well as setting dates for public hearings on the new tax rate and for the 2024 budget Monday during a meeting in the County Annex.
The proposed tax rate is .71005 with .58186 for the general fund and .12819 for the Road and Maintenance fund.
The public hearings are set for Aug. 29 with the budget hearing starting at 8:30 a.m. and the hearing on the proposed tax rate at 8:45 a.m.
The court also voted to hold the statewide constitutional amendment balloting on Nov. 7.
Commissioners voted to extend Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell’s retention pay program for the rest of the fiscal year.
“It’s the retention pay they’ve had for the last five to six months. We want to extend it to the end of the fiscal year, which would be about three pay periods,” he said.
Court members also voted to allow Caldwell to buy a 2019 Dodge Durango from a used vehicle business at a cost of $29,795.
“It still has a little bit of factory warranty on it,” he told commissioners.
Todd Kisel, a risk management consultant for the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, led a presentation on just what his firm does for the county.
While one of the functions is to take care of claims, he said it would be beneficial for the county to be proactive in cutting down things that might lead to a claim.
“Look to us as a resource to avoid things from going wrong,” he said. “If we can do anything to avoid claims, just let us know. We’ve got an open door relationship with y’all.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner David Hutson got the OK to finance af John Deere 6110M with a Tiger Bengal boom mower.
The cost of the new tractor is $211,000 with the county planning to finance the purchase over a five-year period.
The new vehicle will replace one that is nine-years old.
Commissioners also voted to let Hutson accept a check from a landowner for work the county will do on CR 2170.
“The landowner wants more gravel on it,” Hutson said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
