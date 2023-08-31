CLARKSVILLE — Monday morning the Red River Commissioners Court held its meeting at the Red River County Annex.
The first item of note on the agenda was the possible vote to dissolve the Red River County Hospital Authority, which was previously discussed in late June.
James Rodgers of the Moore Law Firm in Paris, was once again on hand representing legal counsel for the Red River County Hospital Authority.
He reminded the court that if they should vote and the item passes, there would be a 31-day period in order to complete the necessary transfer of assets. All assets would be given to the county, which was estimated to total approximately $139,000. All liabilities would be turned over as well, to which Rogers said he didn’t believe there should be any of significance.
Rodgers assured the court that all fees would be paid including attorneys fees, insurance and other fees.
There was also discussion about the contract of Dr. A.J. Hashmi, to which Rodgers said, “He has voiced reasons for which he feels he is not in breach of that contract. I’m not saying we agree with that or disagree with that, and I don’t want to get too far into it because it could violate attorney-client privilege. But that’s the way I understand it.” Rodgers did confirm that there is no security agreement, from what he understands, with the doctor after Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore brought it up for discussion.
Moore moved for the dissolution to be further studied and for it to be tabled for a later date which was seconded by Precinct 2 Commissioner David Hutson. The vote was unanimous in favor of tabling the issue.
Commissioners then approved a motion to assist with the cremation of indigent citizens of Red River County, before approving the sheriff and constable fees for 2024, which will remain the same as they have in 2023.
There was also a vote to extend the current burn ban in Red River County from Aug. 28 until Sept. 27 of this year, which passed.
Next on the agenda was the approval for renewing the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Collin County for the Housing and Care of Inmates, which was the same contract but an updated agreement until Aug. 28, 2024, which was approved.
Also approved was the motion allowing Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore to purchase a 2024 Mack through a buy back program and have it financed with Cadence Bank.
Other items approved were the Final Plat for the Wishing Star Subdivision, as well as all budget amendments and line-item transfers.
Grice is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News.
