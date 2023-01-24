Red River County Courthouse

Red River County Commissioners, on the advice of Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell, voted to terminate the Sexual Assault Investigator’s Grant at the Monday meeting in the Red River County Courthouse Annex.

Samantha Sellers was the investigator checking on sexual assault and family violence in the county. But she took a job in Bogata in November. The grant to fund the position was a 70/30 percent grant from the federal Violence Against Women Act of 2021.

