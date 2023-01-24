Red River County Commissioners, on the advice of Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell, voted to terminate the Sexual Assault Investigator’s Grant at the Monday meeting in the Red River County Courthouse Annex.
Samantha Sellers was the investigator checking on sexual assault and family violence in the county. But she took a job in Bogata in November. The grant to fund the position was a 70/30 percent grant from the federal Violence Against Women Act of 2021.
Caldwell said he had not been able to find someone to fill the specialized position and asked the court to abandon the contract which it did.
Caldwell also said his force is still understaffed.
He is in need of deputies, jailers and dispatchers, he said.
He did ask that the commissioners allow him to reward those patrol officers on staff with budgeted, but unused funds from three or four of the open positions that are vacant.
County Auditor Camille Hines said that what the sheriff was asking for amounted to $22,000 and would be divided equally among the current patrol staff.
It was noted that this transfer of funds from the salary line on the current budget to the supplemental line was not a salary raise rather a temporary supplement using money already budgeted.
The commissioners approved the line item budget transfer.
The commissioners also vote to reinstate the premium pay policy in the Sheriff’s Office for another 90 days..
“We have had good response to it,” the sheriff said in requesting the policy’s reinstatement.
Last September Caldwell and Chief Deputy Michael Pace brought the need for the incentive pay to the court’s attention due to the continuing problem of staffing slots to run the County Jail.
At the Monday meeting, Caldwell said the policy was fulfilling its initial purpose in helping him fill shift slots at the County Jail.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.