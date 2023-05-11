RENO — The Reno City Council compromised and approved a readjustment to the police department’s pay scale Monday, hoping to attract qualified applicants.
“I want to be proactive,” said Councilman Brandon Thomas of adding an item regarding police pay to the meeting’s agenda. “If we don’t hire someone and give them the highest tier, no one is going to apply for work in Reno.”
Thomas said the city was behind in pay, with the Paris Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office paying higher salaries.
“I got to looking at the numbers, and, since we’ve been short, (Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey) will have a surplus this year of roughly $40,000,” Thomas said, suggesting a pay raise to bring Reno officers closer to the salaries of surrounding agencies.
After a half-hour discussion, the council nixed the idea of a raise and voted to dissolve the starting pay scale of new police officers, choosing instead to hire new recruits at a rate between $15 to $19 an hour.
“We’re not giving anybody extra money,” Councilman Ryan Skidmore said of the readjustment. “We’re just allocating the money that’s already there for them.”
The council also held two public hearings before approving two plats within city limits.
Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves issued several reports, including the remodel of the Reno Volunteer Fire Station and the recent hiring of several part-time firefighters.
“Right off the bat, we’ve noticed a difference,” Graves said of the new hires. “It cut our response time in half from about 12 and 1/2 minutes to time on scene to about six minutes and 45 seconds.”
Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy said he’s heard from residents about the department’s increased presence in Reno.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments from people seeing them around town, thinking something is going on,” McCarthy said with a chuckle.
Graves also gave an update on next year’s solar eclipse, which city officials hope to capitalize on economically.
“I think it will have a pretty big impact, not in a negative way, but we’ll have a pretty big increase in population out in the county for a few days,” the chief said.
Graves said planning for the April 8, 2024, event was already underway on local and state levels.
City Secretary Tricia Smith said the Reno Parks and Trail Committee had discussed holding an event at Reno Kiwanis Park during the eclipse.
“They talked about having a little themed thing,” Smith told the council. “Or people going to the park with their lawn chairs, not campers, and just hanging out for the day.”
Before adjourning, council members adopted ordinances setting the rate for solid waste disposal at $15.77, plus taxes, and multiple water and waste service fee increases, including a $150 reconnection fee after 5 p.m.
