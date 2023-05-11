RENO — The Reno City Council compromised and approved a readjustment to the police department’s pay scale Monday, hoping to attract qualified applicants.

“I want to be proactive,” said Councilman Brandon Thomas of adding an item regarding police pay to the meeting’s agenda. “If we don’t hire someone and give them the highest tier, no one is going to apply for work in Reno.”

