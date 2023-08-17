RENO — After months of being short a police officer, Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey asked the City Council on Monday if the department’s newest peace officer was eligible for a sign-on bonus.
“It’s not a deal breaker, but he saw it in the media, so he wanted to ask about it,” the chief said.
The bonus was established at a June city council meeting when a $5,000 raise for police officers was voted on and approved.
The council approved the officer’s bonus in three contractual increments of $3,500; $3,000 and $3,500, as well as a resolution for the city to join the Texas Comptroller’s Office’s Texas SmartBuy program to allow Massey to purchase things he needs for the police department.
The resolution would allow the department to buy supplies for evidence collection, including blood kits and gunshot residue kits, among other things, Massey said.
The Council also heard reports from Fire Chief Chad Graves regarding the recent installation of a gap-filling weather radar now affixed to the top of the city’s water tower.
“The radar has been installed. It’s in its 30-45-day testing phase where they’re making sure it’s going to work like its supposed to,” Graves said during the monthly city council meeting.
He said he would give council members a demonstration once the radar completed its testing phase.
Not available to the public, the radar — owned by tech company Climavision — will sell the data to media and other entities and will be utilized by the City’s police and fire departments.
Graves also updated council members on a $5,502.75 overage accrued by purchasing a new fire engine for the Reno Fire Department.
“We had a few small issues with equipment (specific tires, some warning lights etc) being discontinued by different manufacturers between the time we priced the vehicle and now actually building it,” he wrote in his report.
No one spoke during the two respective public hearings for the proposed budget of the Reno Crime Control and Prevention District for the upcoming fiscal year and a 7.963-acre preliminary plat for phase three of Wellington North.
The Council also approved a service agreement with Hayter Engineering, which allows the Paris-based firm to begin work on Reno’s all-inclusive playground.
Before the Council adjourned, it met in an executive session to discuss real estate and to give annual evaluations to its city secretary, police chief, public works supervisor, emergency management coordinator and city attorney.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
