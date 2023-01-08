By Nic Huber
Despite being delayed almost a month, the City of Reno’s annual Winter Wonderland Christmas festival was a success, even on a sunny day.
“I was concerned,” said Reno councilwoman Amanda Willows. “Anytime you postpone an event, it seems like it doesn’t do quite as well, but this is better than we ever dreamed it could be.”
The festival saw over a dozen vendors and multiple food trucks descend on Reno Kiwanis Park for a day of synthetic ice skating, food and clogging.
The Paris Cloggers, who have performed folk dancing locally for more than 20 years, returned to step and tap to several musical numbers.
"They're awesome," Willows said. "They join us for just about every festival we have."
Director Kay Hayes told the surrounding crowd that her troupe is holding classes and those interested should contact The Paris Cloggers on Facebook.
Reno Public Works Director Jerry Reavis manned an artificial snow machine, which had children of all ages laughing and twirling in the snow.
“It’s not real, but it’s awesome,” said eight-year-old Scotty Dean, of Paris.
Dozens of shoes were scattered on the ground as multiple bounce houses in the shape of Santa, a turkey, a gingerbread house, and a reindeer kept children entertained.
There was also a trolley for kids and a synthetic ice-skating rink set up at the park’s basketball court.
Parents had to sign a waiver for their children to skate.
"We've had over 200 children sign up," Willows said about an hour into the festival.
Over a dozen vendors surrounded the parking lot of the park, including Bean Sprout's Custom Crafts, Latina Sass Boutique, De'Nic Pet Collection and Soul Crystal Healing Sisters, among others.
There were also multiple food trucks and tents set up to feed the hundreds that flocked to the suburb's festival.
The Wicked Apple, Bigfoot Bob's Monster BBQ, Kona Ice of Paris, Outer Space Cuisine and Golden Soul Catering were all set up to provide food.
Esther Mitchell, 61, of Paris, brought her grandchildren to the wonderland, who were all eating gourmet apples from The Wicked Apple.
"It's a beautiful day," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.