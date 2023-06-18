RENO — The City Council voted to give Reno police officers a $5,000 raise and established a sign-on bonus for future recruits Monday during its monthly meeting.
“We have to be competitive,” said Councilperson Amanda Willows. “There’s just no way around it to have good quality applicants.”
Councilman Brandon Thomas, who requested the agenda item, said the department was short one officer, accounting for 20% of the department’s force.
“Another problem with (the shortage) is the officers we have now, they’re being worked more and we’re having to pay out overtime pay, which is almost equivalent to having another officer,” Thomas continued, “so it’s harming them and still costing us the same amount of money.”
After discussion among the council, Thomas motioned to approve the $5,000 raises and create a line item in the police budget for a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000, pending a plan from Chief Jeremy Massey on how the additional pay would be structured, with a second from Councilperson Amanda Willows,
The council then approved the $64,746 purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle for use by law enforcement.
Before discussing police business, the council heard an update from Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Graves on the department’s renovations.
It later approved $10,850.85 to purchase three sets of personal protective equipment for volunteer and paid firefighters.
Graves said the PPE purchase was slightly over budget but would keep the department in line with state law.
“This keeps us in alignment with the state requirements of not having gear over 10 years old,” he informed the council. “I will tell you this goes over a little bit of our budgeted amount, but we will still have enough in other line items to cover that overage, so it won’t be an issue as far as the end result of our overall budget.”
The council then began discussing non-civil service business and approved $24,100 total to upgrade water meters to 4G compliance before approving $11,329.95 for the renewal of software used by the City.
It also approved the reappointments of various board members to their respective seats, including Archie Sims and Dole Smith to the economic development committee and Rick Jordan and Willows to the cemetery committee.
All appointments carry two-year terms, Mayor Stacey Nichols said.
Before adjournment, the council approved permit fees for those wishing to sell beer and wine inside city limits and allocated up to $45,000 of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to transfer to move a sewer line in the 600 block of Lamar Road.
Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
