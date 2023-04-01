Homes, businesses and other buildings within the Reno city limits will be safer after five new city firefighters begin their first shifts next week.
Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves, who also commands the city’s volunteer fire department, informed the Reno City Council of the hires during a March 13 meeting at City Hall.
Graves said the recruits would make the city safer and augment Reno’s volunteer firefighters by allowing someone at the station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I mean, it’ll add obviously a quicker response during the hours that they’re there at the station,” he said Friday. “It’ll make a big difference in getting something there quicker.”
Wages will be $15 an hour, Graves said, and during last month’s meeting, he told the council that he’s looking to hire additional recruits.
“We’ll continue to hire some more just to help show them and to help cover all the shifts,” he told the council.
During the city council meeting, the council spent a large portion discussing its extraterritorial jurisdiction before taking no action on a final plat located at Old Clarksville Road and Airport Road.
Council members approved $13,925 to City Electric Motor Services for a lift station pump used for Reno’s water services and viewed proposed changes for city service fees and Sanitation Solutions’s contract.
The city’s fee for solid waste disposal is increasing by two dollars after council members voted to approve a new rate of $13.77 per poly cart.
“With the cost of everything increasing, it’s part of it,” City Secretary Tricia Smith said after the meeting.
The council set a maximum height restriction of 200 feet for future cell phone towers within city limits, and council members voted to give authority to Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey to manage and dispose of abandoned and unclaimed property seized by police.
Before adjournment, the council entered into an executive session with City Attorney David Hamilton to discuss deliberations regarding real property.
