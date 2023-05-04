Jetton mug shot.jpg

Days before the City of Reno’s general election, Reno Mayor Bart Jetton resigned Tuesday following his second arrest while in office.

Bart Ramsey Jetton, 56, of Reno, was arrested Monday and is being held without bond on a warrant revoking his probation for a 2021 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon disposition, according to court records.

