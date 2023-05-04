Days before the City of Reno’s general election, Reno Mayor Bart Jetton resigned Tuesday following his second arrest while in office.
Bart Ramsey Jetton, 56, of Reno, was arrested Monday and is being held without bond on a warrant revoking his probation for a 2021 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon disposition, according to court records.
“It has been an honor to serve as mayor for the past eight years,” Jetton wrote in a resignation letter addressed to Reno citizens and Tricia Smith, the city’s secretary. “I have had the great pleasure of working with great city council members, and I have benefitted from the great employees at the City; however, the time has come for me to step back.”
Jetton highlighted multiple achievements during his eight years in office, including the expansion of city services and the construction of a new police department and public works building.
“I have enjoyed meeting citizens and watching Reno grow,” he wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve and your thoughts and prayers.”
Smith confirmed Tuesday that Jetton would appear on election ballots May 6 for the city’s general election, but it was unclear by press time if Jetton planned to serve if reelected.
Reno police and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies were called to Jetton’s residence on Oct. 27, 2021, for a family disturbance, which ended with an agreed temporary separation of parties involved, according to information released at the time by the City of Reno.
After an investigation by Texas Rangers, Jetton was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released from county jail later that day on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.
During the altercation, Jetton reportedly pointed a pistol at his wife and 13-year-old daughter and made multiple threats to murder his wife in an expletive-filled argument over money and marijuana, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday.
Jetton’s wife provided a video recording of the altercation, which deescalated before officers arrived, according to an affidavit.
In the video, the couple argued over $4,000 withdrawn from a bank account and a large amount of hidden marijuana, according to an affidavit.
When his wife threatened to turn the drugs and his supplier over to police, Jetton made multiple death threats and stated he was in the Mafia.
“I swear to God, I will have you killed today, and I’ll be in (expletive) prison,” Jetton told his wife, according to the affidavit.
Indicted by a Lamar County grand jury on Dec. 8, 2021, Jetton pled guilty a week later and received five years of probation and 250 hours of community service on a deferred disposition, according to court records.
Following a guilty plea, Texas judges may grant deferred adjudication, which allows the opportunity to keep the conviction off their record as long as they complete the terms of their probation.
Days before the indictment, the City of Reno held a special meeting to consult with City Attorney David Hamilton regarding the pending second-degree felony charge.
“Elected city council members can’t remove other elected city council members. You can’t do it. It is not provided in law that you can remove other elected officials,” Hamilton informed the council following an executive session.
Referencing Texas Municipal Code, Hamilton said it was up to Reno residents to file a petition to the 6th District Court and pay a bond to cover costs and potential damages.
Only one member of the public — a reporter with The Paris News — attended the meeting despite community rumblings, and no resident ever filed a petition with the 6th District Court.
Jetton faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years if convicted, although a judge or jury could order up to 20 years.
Assistant Managing Editor David Money contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.