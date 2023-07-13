RENO — Changes are coming to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department as the City Council approved an estimate for design plans Monday for Station 1 additions and remodel.
“The next step is basically getting a set of plans that we can build from and that we can obtain accurate bids,” Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves told the council prior to its vote.
The plans submitted will add 2,150-square-feet to the department’s headquarters at 185 Bybee Street, according to a $22,473 design estimate by Paris-based construction company Ibex Builds.
“It’s not just an additional square footage, it’s actually pretty much changing the entire workings of the station,” Graves told the council last month of the design that will increase the size of the station to make it “more habitable for the future with the paid firefighters that we currently have and room to grow with our apparatus.”
Graves previously told the council that additions will add an additional bay to the station, among other much-needed upgrades.
Mayor Stacy Nichols nominated Sky Athletics owner Skyler Burchinal as a top business leader during its monthly business recognition.
“He doesn’t live in Reno, but he does a lot of developing out here,” Nichols said. “He’s got one of the nicest buildings in town.”
Council members voted to ratify several issues from last month’s meeting, including the Reno Police Department’s revised compensation plan.
Under the new pay rate, police officers receive a $5,000 raise, while the lieutenant position will pay $27 per hour.
Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy was the lone dissenting vote.
Businesses wishing to sell alcohol are now required to pay a $60 permit fee after the council passed a new ordinance for the measure and approved removing distance restrictions on alcohol sales.
The council also approved recommendations from the street commission to obtain bids for street repair along Mansfield Road, Pine Mill Road, Sugar Hill Road and Old Clarksville Road.
Before adjourning, the council went into executive session to discuss real estate matters with City Attorney David Hamilton. There was no action taken following the session.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
