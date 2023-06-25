A local police chief was honored in Austin earlier this month after receiving an achievement award from law enforcement’s statewide governing body.
Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey received a State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Public Service June 16 inside the Texas House of Representatives chamber at the state capitol.
Massey, nominated by Reno Councilperson Amanda Willows, said the award was for creating an honorary unit of the Reno Police Department supporting local children during their battles with life-threatening diseases.
“It was for the creation of the Special Heroes Unit, which we honor kids with medical issues, where we made them honorary sergeants with the Reno police,” Massey explained. “We give them a shirt, a badge and a little plaque.”
The police chief said he officially created the program in 2022 after honoring three children since 2018.
The idea originated, Massey said, after Sierra Faulkner, a child with terminal cancer, loved the police and wanted to come to the department’s headquarters.
“We decided that we would just make her an honorary sergeant. I had my old sergeant’s badge, and we made a plaque out of that,” Massey recalled. “We decided to do that instead of just letting her come to the police station to motivate her and let her know that she’s not fighting her battle alone.”
“The Reno Special Heroes Unit created by Chief Massey is an incredible show of support for these local families,” a press release issued by Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said of the award-winner, “and shows these Honorary Reno Sergeants that not only are they warriors, but also that they are not alone in their fight.”
“I feel honored to get it,” Massey said Friday. “I mean, public service is what we, as police officers, do, so to be recognized for that is very special.”
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
