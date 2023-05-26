On May 18, the Reno Police Department responded to a business in the 6100 block of Lamar Road in regards to a skunk that appeared to be ill. The skunk exhibited signs of rabies infection and was euthanized. Paris Animal Control responded to assist and tissue samples were sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On May 25, the Reno Police Department was contacted and advised that the sample was positive for rabies.
