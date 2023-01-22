The City of Reno has settled its lawsuit with former Reno police lieutenant David Jernigan, who sued the city last year alleging violations of the American Disabilities Act and the Texas Labor Code.
Settled in court-ordered mediation, terms of the settlement are unclear as mediation sessions are confidential, even to the court.
Mayor Bart Jetton declined to comment, instead referring to the city secretary and attorney.
"It's settled," said City Attorney David Hamilton. "What more is there to say?"
Jernigan filed the lawsuit in April with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, claiming the city discriminated against him due to an injury that says occurred on the job.
He also filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on July 2, 2021, alleging violations of his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
He was discharged from the Reno Police Department on Aug. 29, 2021, which he claimed was in retaliation for filing discrimination and workers' compensation claims.
According to the lawsuit, Jernigan sustained injuries while pursuing a person on the second floor of a hotel on Jan. 15, 2020, which caused injuries to his head and upper arm and a broken finger.
“I fell head first, busted my head open and broke my thumb and injured my arm pretty bad,” Jernigan told The Paris News in 2020. “That’s definitely the worst injury I’ve ever had in the line of duty, and I’ve been in quite a few scuffles over the years.”
Jernigan underwent rotator cuff surgery and suffers from headaches, short-term memory loss and permanent nerve damage as a result of the injuries, according to the suit.
The City of Reno admitted that Jernigan was injured on the job, but denied the majority of his allegations regarding his injuries and firing.
The city countered that Jernigan agreed on March 20, 2020, to perform cleaning and janitorial duties at various public buildings, Reno Kiwanis Park and Reno Rail Trail while on medical restriction.
Both parties entered mediation on Dec. 20, 2022, and agreed to an unknown settlement, according to court records.
Jernigan was represented by Tyler, Tex.-based employment attorney William Hommel, Jr.
The City of Reno was represented by Fort Worth, Tex.-based governmental lawyers Ashley Dierker, Alicia Kreh, Wayne Olson and Autumn Keefer.
