RENO — The City’s Parks & Trails Committee made its final preparations Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s annual free summer celebration.
“I cannot believe it’s already here,” said chairwoman Amanda Willows. “It snuck up on us.”
The city’s largest event, celebrating Independence Day, is scheduled from 4 p.m. until dark Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road, ending with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Multiple waterslides and bounce houses will be at the park, including a returning inflatable that the committee called the Spheres of Doom.
“It’s basically a bounce house that looks like something from ‘Ninja Warrior,’” said committee member Cindy Whatley. “It’s got these giant spheres, and you have to go from one ledge and jump from ball to ball.”
Local country singer-songwriter Kevin Jackson is providing the day’s musical entertainment, said City Secretary Tricia Smith, with music starting at 4 p.m.
Jackson’s influences range from Merle Haggard to Metallica, according to the biography on his website.
Along with inflatables, the event plans to have a water balloon activity and a newly manufactured train for children to ride.
“The public works guys built a train for all the kids to ride on,” Smith told the committee, noting that each of the six train cars represents a city department.
Nearly a dozen vendors selling various food and wares will be on hand, according to Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman.
Parking for the event is available at 450 Anderson Road and Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road, according to an advertisement.
This year’s sponsors include Drake Construction, J&L Construction, First Federal Community Bank, Petty Wright Properties, Embark Care, Sanitation Solutions and Quality Care ER.
Before adjournment, the committee also made plans for its upcoming Halloween- and Christmas-themed events and Willows informed the all-female committee next year’s solar eclipse event is not possible due to city employees not being available.
“I really wanted to do something, but there’s just not enough resources and we can’t shut down the city on a Monday,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.