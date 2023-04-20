RENO — Continuing its annual celebration of the national opening day for trails, the City of Reno is hosting a safari-themed scavenger hunt for children Saturday on the Reno Rail Trail.
“We’re going to have the safari animals hidden out there along the trail,” said Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman. “What the kids do is they just look for the animals and take a selfie.”
The city is posting a complete listing of animals on its Facebook page Saturday, Workman said, and for children to look for inflatable creatures scattered along the trail.
The first five males and the first five females to find all items and submit them to the city’s Facebook page will win a gift bag made by City Hall employees, Workman said.
An advertisement for the event stated winners will be announced Sunday on Facebook, with prizes handed out Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. in Reno.
The city cautioned that participants not to trespass surrounding property and remain on the trail during the hunt, according to the advertisement.
Children have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to locate the exotic beasts.
While children are looking for animals along the trail, Reno is hosting a city-wide cleanup as part of the annual Don’t Mess With Texas litter prevention campaign.
Citizens with a recent water bill showing proof of residency can drop off items at the city’s public works building, 160 Blackburn Street in Reno, Workman said.
“There’ll be a dumpster down there in the front,” she said. “There’ll be some workers down there that’ll help them unload.”
The city is accepting a number of items from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, all of which are viewable online at www.renotexas.gov.
“You can’t bring paints unless it’s completely dried in the can,” Workman said, noting she could not recall every item. “If you go to renotexas.gov, it’s on our website under the spring cleanup schedule.”
Paris held its cleanup day April 15 in conjunction with the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-off program facilitated by the Texas Department of Transportation.
