Reno City Hall stock
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO — Continuing its annual celebration of the national opening day for trails, the City of Reno is hosting a safari-themed scavenger hunt for children Saturday on the Reno Rail Trail.

“We’re going to have the safari animals hidden out there along the trail,” said Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman. “What the kids do is they just look for the animals and take a selfie.”

