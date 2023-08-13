Rhonda Anderson, of Longview, grassroots coordinator with the conservative group Texas Values, brought a report about the group’s successes during the 88th Texas Legislature to The Republican Women of Red River Valley at a luncheon meeting Wednesday at China Star.
A former campaign worker for Gov. Greg Abbott, she first praised the governor for his work before explaining what her organization does.
“We are involved in the legislative process, fighting for family values, conservative values and faith based values,” she said. “So, I have a presentation of the bills that we all advocated for in the regular session that were hot topics.”
She then spoke about SB 14, the bill outlawing gender modification for minors, recently signed into law by Gov. Abbott along with SB 15 she explained as “keeping men out of women’s sports,” also signed by Abbott.
“The next big bill we advocated for was to stop drag queen shows,” she said. “It didn’t stop the shows but it does ban kids from attending. “Our own Sen. Hughes (Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola) was very influential on this, which goes into effect Sept. 1.
She spoke about HB 900, which bans sexually explicit books from public schools.
“I know you guys covered that here,” Anderson said. “I think the next step would be the public libraries.
SB 24, she said, helps with funding for pregnance crisis center.
“Make sure your place knows about this. The bill will help moms and babies with services. If we’re going to be a pro-life stat, we’ve got to help fund these pregnancy centers. That’s putting our money where our mouth is.
“SB 763 allows for school to have chaplains on campus, which I think is a great move because we are slowing getting God back in the schools,” Anderson said, adding that HB 2012, upgrades bills from the 85th Legislature allowing posters in public schools to apply to colleges and requires schools to place them in prominent spots if presented to the school.
Anderson then encouraged all members to become deputy voter registrars and poll watchers, both simple processes involving a brief, online class and test.
She challenged the group to start recruiting people, including students 16 and older to become registrars and to recruit people 18 and older to become election workers and polls watchers.
