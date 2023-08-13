Rhonda A GOP .jpg

Rhonda Anderson, an organizer for  Texas Values from Longview, spoke to The Republican Woman of Red River Valley last week at a Paris restaurant.

 Mary Madewell/The Paris News

Rhonda  Anderson, of Longview, grassroots coordinator with the conservative group Texas Values, brought a report about the group’s successes during the 88th Texas Legislature to The Republican Women of Red River Valley at a luncheon meeting Wednesday at China Star.

A former campaign worker for Gov. Greg Abbott, she first praised the governor for his work before explaining what her organization does.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.