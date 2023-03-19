Lela Hughes, wife of state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and member of the National Speakers Bureau of Turning Point USA, will keynote a celebration of women by the Republican Women of the Red River Valley on Thursday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

With the theme ”Gritty, Gutsy and Game-Changers,” the event, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Building B at the fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., also is to feature Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin and local media personality Katie Bartlett.

