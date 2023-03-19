Lela Hughes, wife of state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and member of the National Speakers Bureau of Turning Point USA, will keynote a celebration of women by the Republican Women of the Red River Valley on Thursday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
With the theme ”Gritty, Gutsy and Game-Changers,” the event, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Building B at the fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., also is to feature Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin and local media personality Katie Bartlett.
“We want to honor local game changers who have made a difference in our community,” organization president Cynthia Rice-Tims said. “The women being honored are the business pros, medical staff, as well as the hearts and souls that hold our community together and continue to advance it in its strength.”
Tims said her group is inspired by Gov. Greg Abbott’s official proclamation designating March as Women’s History Month.
“We were inspired to have this event by Governor Abbott’s official proclamation to celebrate the important women in our history and the current game changers who continue to shape history and our future in our communities, state and nation,” Tims said.
In addition to the speakers and other community leaders, Tims said the RWRRV also reached out to local school districts and Paris Junior College to encourage STEM and BETA young women to attend.
“We are presenting beautiful certificates, styled after the governor’s official proclamation, to those who attend,” Tims said.
“This is a non partisan event,” she added.
