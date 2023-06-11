Two controversial topics — the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir and property taxes — took front and center at a Thursday night meeting of the Lamar County Republican Party.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Sulphur River Basin Authority Chairman Chris Spencer of Hughes Springs headlined the event that drew an audience of about 40 people at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Spencer first explained the role of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, created in 1985 and charged with conservation and development of the state’s natural resources within the Sulphur River Basin. Former state senator and Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff, then an engineer in Mount Pleasant, played a large role in the authority’s creation.
"His concern was that North Texas at some point was going to need water from the Sulphur River, and he wanted to make sure that the interests of Northeast Texas were protected because he could see it come like a locomotive and it was going to run over everybody,” Spencer said.
Spencer said he has no public position pro or con, but to put his position on Marvin Nichols in perspective, 20% of his livelihood in Linden is from the timber industry.
"North Texas, and particularly the Dallas suburbs, are going to need water, originally thought in the next 50 years but now it’s 30 years,” Spencer said as he explained that surface water belongs to the state of Texas and ultimately will be a state decision about when the reservoir will be constructed.
In Red River, Morris and Titus counties, the proposed reservoir is 66,000 acres, four times as big as Lake Ray Hubbard. In addition to the reservoir footprint, up to three times as many acres must be set aside for mitigation for wildlife purposes, Spencer noted.
For clarification, Spencer said the SRBA has no authority to approve or disapprove Marvin Nichols, but would serve as the local sponsor if the North Texas Municipal Water District ever filed a permit.
"The original proposal was for 20% of the water impounded would stay in the Sulphur River Basin with 80% going to the Dallas metroplex,” he said. "A more recent development based on the latest drought of record in 2011, the proposal is now 10%.”
Spencer called for alternatives to be considered.
"I believe other alternatives must be considered before building a new reservoir,” Spencer said. "Ultimately there’s gonna be new reservoirs built, no doubt about it; but how you go about it and how long you can kick that can down the road is the conversation that needs to happen.
"The good news is it appears that North Texas is taking a breather and is putting Marvin Nichols on the back burner for several years before they move forward,” Spencer said as he noted that it takes 25 to 35 years after a permit is filed to build a reservoir. "So anything that delays it is a good thing, and it appears the new powers that be at the North Texas Municipal Water District are wanting to take a breather.”
Before discussion turned to property taxes, Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel gave a brief description of the argument "the big three” are having. (Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan).
"It looks like it’s heading in the direction of capping residential and commercial taxes,” Hommel said, adding that in the future property taxes need to be replaced by a consumption tax. "We all know it can be done; it’s just a matter of organizing it to get it done properly.”
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell shared information about local property taxes and his recent suggestion at a Commissioners’ Court meeting that this year’s budget be based on no new property tax revenue to somewhat offset a large increase in appraised property values.
"I am sure you, like myself, were aghast when you saw the values,” Bell said in introductory remarks about the recent receipt of appraised values from the Lamar County Appraisal District, which he noted is a separate entity and not a branch of county government. "I offered to join any of the commissioners in a goal of having no new tax revenue. I had no takers.”
In the commissioners’ defense, Bell said the reason commissioners gave is that services would suffer.
"It’s 100 percent true,” Bell said. "The price of everything is more than it was last year — the price of materials, the price of labor, just the cost of everything.”
Earlier, Bell explained that a lower tax rate would not necessarily mean a lower tax bill, depending on whether a taxpayer’s property values were above or below the average in the county.
"Some are going to pay more; some are going to pay less,” Bell said.
Bell’s presentation included a list of services the county provides, an explanation of a 3.5% state mandated cap on yearly revenue increases and a breakdown of tax exemptions available to property owners to help lower tax bills.
After hearing audience questions and discussions, Bell encouraged public participation during final budget workshops, which include public hearings on both the budget and tax rate.
"Last year there was one person who showed up for our final hearing,” Bell said.
Hommel closed the property tax discussion with brief remarks.
"It looks like the comptroller’s office has a lot of control as to what happens to the property taxes in the state of Texas,” Hommel said. "The next time we have a comptroller’s position come up, we as citizens need to make sure we are getting the right person for the job.”
