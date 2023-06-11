GOP Elephant
Two controversial topics — the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir and property taxes — took front and center at a Thursday night meeting of the Lamar County Republican Party.

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Sulphur River Basin Authority Chairman Chris Spencer of Hughes Springs headlined the event that drew an audience of about 40 people at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

