It was standing room only in the Rivercrest Elementary School cafeteria Friday afternoon for a ceremony dedicating the school’s library to retired librarian, Linda Gray. Students, friends and faculty gathered to honor her.
At the ceremony, friends and colleagues expressed praised and shared stories from throughout the years, and students performed a musical number.
Gray spent 40 years in education, serving 35 years at Rivercrest ISD, retiring in 2008.
Gray spoke to the crowd, reminiscing on her time at Rivercrest ISD.
“I have lived a blessed and a charmed life,” Gray said. “I’ve always loved children and they’ve always loved me right back.”
She ended her speech telling the crowd, “Let your light shine.”
After Gray spoke, the crowd erupted with a standing ovation.
