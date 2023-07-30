Rotary Tour de Paris photo.JPG

Rotary-TREAT team riders in the recent Tour de Paris inclided Gina Willmon, Steve Finnerty, Dr. David Salas, Michael Nickey, Bruce Pimental, Candy Eich, Jodi Radke, Evelyn Walker and Blair Sheldon.

Riding different routes, and at different speeds, members of the Rotary Club of Paris United and friends of Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy teamed up to ride in the recent Tour de Paris and accumulated in excess of $5,000 for the interactive equestrian program.

The Rotary Club started the fundraiser for Tailored Rides in 2019 and raised a few hundred dollars.  Each subsequent year the number of Rotary-TREAT riders has increased as well as the number of sponsorships and contributions. Team members were sponsored by friends, family and local businesses. 

