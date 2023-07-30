Riding different routes, and at different speeds, members of the Rotary Club of Paris United and friends of Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy teamed up to ride in the recent Tour de Paris and accumulated in excess of $5,000 for the interactive equestrian program.
The Rotary Club started the fundraiser for Tailored Rides in 2019 and raised a few hundred dollars. Each subsequent year the number of Rotary-TREAT riders has increased as well as the number of sponsorships and contributions. Team members were sponsored by friends, family and local businesses.
The Rotary-TREAT Tour de Paris team is thankful for the Rotary Club members and others in the community and beyond who supported the ride with contributions for this local non-profit organization, according to a news release.
Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy’s mission is to provide a safe and welcoming environment where each member of our community is able to enhance their quality of life through interaction with horses and nature in a positive, relaxing and nurturing environment.
The Rotary Club of Paris United’s motto is “Service Above Self.” The club performs various service projects and contributes to various organizations in the community and beyond.
The Rotary Club meets most Thursdays at noon in the ballroom in the student center at Paris Junior College. Guests are welcome at the lunch meetings that include various speakers and topics of interest, and networking with the Rotary club “People of Action.”
(0) comments
