CLARKSVILLE _ Red River commissioners gave two members the OK to purchase and to bid and possibly purchase equipment for their precincts.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore said he wanted to buy a new load trailer for $11,124.25.
“I think it would be more economical to pothole patch with something like this,” he told his fellow commissioners.
Precinct 2 Commissioner David Hutson said he wanted to place at least a $12,000 bid on a 1993 International 4700 Bucket Truck from Auctioneer Express. The commissioners passed his request.
The commissioners also voted to approve another contract with Auctioneer Express for continued use of its service.
Commissioners also agreed to accepting bids for both fuel and road materials.
The commission also voted to declare the week of April 9-April 15, 2023 as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
