Red River County Courthouse

CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Judge Robert Bridges’ initial commissioners court meeting was a brief one Monday morning.

He did tell the commissioners that the twice-monthly meeting would be formal in tone and toward that end the commissioners passed a revised rules of procedure, conduct and decorum at the meetings of the Red River County Commissioners Court.

