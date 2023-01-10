CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Judge Robert Bridges’ initial commissioners court meeting was a brief one Monday morning.
He did tell the commissioners that the twice-monthly meeting would be formal in tone and toward that end the commissioners passed a revised rules of procedure, conduct and decorum at the meetings of the Red River County Commissioners Court.
The commissioners also voted to allow Precinct 1 Commissioners Donnie Gentry to buy a front-end dump truck, a pup trailer and a semi-truck, Gentry said he has his eyes on a dump truck for around $40,000 and a trailer for $3,000. He didn’t have a price for a semi as he told the commissioners he had not found one yet.
Commissioners appointed Bridges as the Red River County representative to the Ark-Tex Council of Governments.
First-year Commiss-ioner Bruce Emery had two items on the agenda, but no action was taken on either.
One was to change his workforce from three part-time to two part-timers with a pay increase to $12 an hour, but before discussion could begin Embry said he had a change of mind on that matter.
The other was the purchase of a truck for the precinct which Embry also asked to not have any action taken on it.
