CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners voted to extend premium pay for county correctional officers for the next three months and recognized May as Mental Health Awareness during their meeting Monday morning in the Red River County Annex Building.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell reminded commissioners that the premium pay plan is something he instituted three months ago and he was seeking county approval in extending it to his correctional staff for another 90 days.
County Auditor Camile Hines told the commission that the pay would be funded out of the commissary fund as the previous plan was.
Sally Tidwell, the regional administrator for Community Healthcore, read a resolution proclaiming the month as Mental Health Awareness Month and detailing the needs of proper mental health and how Healthcore services the needs of the nine-county region it serves.
The commissioners approved the request of district judges to allow them to use electronics to select juries in the future.
