Red River County Courthouse

Red River County Courthouse

CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners voted to extend premium pay for county correctional officers for the next three months and recognized May as Mental Health Awareness during their meeting Monday morning in the Red River County Annex Building.

Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell reminded commissioners that the premium pay plan is something he instituted three months ago and he was seeking county approval in extending it to his correctional staff for another 90 days.

