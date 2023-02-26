Those in attendance at a Republican Women of the Red River Valley celebration of Black American History Month on Thursday night posthumously honored the late Rev, Marcus Mitchell, associate pastor of Breakthrough Church in Paris and heard from Erik Simien with Congressman Pat Fallon’s district office.
Roughly 30 people gathered to hear Breakthrough pastor Gordon Barnes talk about the influence Mitchell had upon those with whom he came in contact, and what a great prayer warrior he was for the church.
“He always began his prayers with, “Father, I just want to thank you; thank you,” Barnes said. “I’d love to hear those words one more time. It’s an honor to be here tonight to give honor to a great man. He was well known in this community, well respected and loved by a lot of people.”
Barnes credited Mitchell as being a “good Republican.”
“He was a whole lot more than that because he was a great man,” Barnes said. “Being a Republican in Lamar County was not always easy in the community for a black man, and being associate pastor of a predominantly white church was not always easy for a black man. But Marcus just had a demeanor about him, a way of endearing himself with people and was not afraid to express his love.”
During introductory remarks, RWRRV president Cynthia Tims called Mitchell “a man on fire for Jesus.”
“When he prayed, things happened,” Tims said.
Earlier in the evening, Simien, who serves as Fallon’s constituent services representative in the Congressman’s Sherman office, preceded his remarks by acknowledging the evening’s recognition of Black History Month.
“I don’t like to call it Black History Month because Black History is American History,” Simien said to a round of applause. “So many gave so much to this country, not just in sacrifice but ultimately in lives lost.”
Simien, a native Californian from Los Angeles, spent the next 40 minutes sharing how he came to know and work for the congressman, having been a friend since their days at Notre Dame University. He gave insight both into the workings of office staff both in Washington, D.C., and the district offices in New Boston, Sherman and Rockwall with one planned soon for either Plano or Frisco.
Simien encouraged contact with the district office.
“You need to utilize us,” Simien said as he explained district offices are staffed with people assigned to help constituents in many different areas such as Veteran Affairs, the IRS, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and other federal agencies that affect people’s lives. Phone calls are welcome, and Simien also encouraged the use of the district website at fallon.house.gov to submit requests for assistance and to subscribe to the district newsletter.
The speaker offered words of encouragement, and emphasized the importance of getting involved in local, state and national politics and in staying involved in educating others about issues.
“When you get hit with so much on the news, it is designed to make you give up,” Simien said. “It’s important for groups like this to meet, fellowship, get excited, communicate and educate.”
Later, Lamar County Republican Chairman Scott Hommel gave an update on upcoming city and school board races and introduced Paris City Council incumbent Mihir Pankaj, who is running unopposed for a seat on the council. Hommel encouraged support for Pankaj as mayor, as he encouraged attendance at a City Council meeting after the May election when the council elects a new mayor.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
