Those in attendance at a Republican Women of the Red River Valley celebration of Black American History Month on Thursday night posthumously honored the late Rev, Marcus Mitchell, associate pastor of Breakthrough Church in Paris and heard from Erik Simien with Congressman Pat Fallon’s district office.

Roughly 30 people gathered to hear Breakthrough pastor Gordon Barnes talk about the influence Mitchell had upon those with whom he came in contact, and what a great prayer warrior he was for the church.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

