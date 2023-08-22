Bingo

Project Deport’s bingo machine and bingo balls. The organization conducts the community activity each weekend at the town’s Hale Glover Community Center to raise funds and provide attendees a chance to socialize.

 By Nic Huber

DEPORT — Dozens of residents filled the Hale Glover Community Center Saturday for this month’s bingo games organized by Project Deport.

“It supports the kids,” said resident Bob Havlin, 62. “(Project Deport) does so much for the kids with the Christmas parade,  fireworks and the Easter egg hunt.” 

