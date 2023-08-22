DEPORT — Dozens of residents filled the Hale Glover Community Center Saturday for this month’s bingo games organized by Project Deport.
“It supports the kids,” said resident Bob Havlin, 62. “(Project Deport) does so much for the kids with the Christmas parade, fireworks and the Easter egg hunt.”
Retired in Deport by way of California, Havlin said the games of chance was good for the kids and socializing for the older generations.
“It keeps these kids in check,” he said. “It gives them something to look forward to, and it gives us somewhere to go once a month to gamble and catch up on the gossip. You know, typical small town America.”
Players of all ages slowly trickled into the building, including city employees and council members, amassing around 40 people during the two-hour gambling event, which raised approximately $700, according to a board member.
Bingo is one of the few forms of legal gambling in Texas, and proceeds must be used for charitable purposes, according to the Texas State Law Library.
Board Vice President Crystal Folse said the nonprofit was raising money to repair a leaky roof and to add names to the city’s veterans memorial.
“We have most of it repaired, but it’s still leaking on the wall or somewhere. We can’t figure out where,” Folse said, “so we’re trying to do that, and we’re working on getting names added to the memorial out by (U.S. Highway 271).”
Winners drew a random number from a bucket, determining what prize they received. Prizes included a folding outdoor cart, portable gas grill, various fans and home decor, among other items.
“We just try to go to the store and buy stuff like fishing poles, or picture frames, or pictures, or plaques, or crosses, just things that we know that people would want at their house,” Folse said of the assorted prizes.
Operating out of Dr. Thomas Hale Glover’s former office located at 143 Main St., Project Deport is a nonprofit organization formed more than two decades ago with the purpose to redevelop and beautify Deport.
Folse said the nonprofit shares funds raised with other entities around the city.
“Like last month, we let the City do bingo to raise money to help open the lake,” she explained. “We try to do it one month and then let another organization do it just to give back and let them raise funds, too.”
Overall, Folse said the nonprofit’s events were crucial for the city.
“It’s really important to build camaraderie in your community, work together and just be there,” Folse said. “I love living in a small town like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.