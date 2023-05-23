A second man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a shooting at Spanish Oaks Apartments last year.
Jose Alejandro Aguilar, 40, of Paris, was held Tuesday at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000 for warrants charging him with three counts of deadly conduct, firearm discharge; child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Aguilar was one of two men involved in a shooting Dec. 21, 2022, at Spanish Oaks Apartments, according to an affidavit.
Paris police responded to gunshots Dec. 21 at Spanish Oaks Apartments in Paris, where they found three vehicles and an upstairs apartment window struck by bullets, as well as two bags of marijuana lying on the sidewalk, according to an affidavit.
Residents reported two men shooting at each other before both men ran through the apartment complex continuing to shoot at one another in an apparent botched drug deal, according to an affidavit.
Police obtained surveillance footage and identified two vehicles and multiple people involved in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
In the video, Aguilar was seen negotiating a drug deal with Marcus Tyrone Hooker Jr., for six pounds of marijuana before both men drew weapons and began shooting at each other, according to an affidavit.
An affidavit stated both men shot at one another without regard for bystanders and property.
Aguilar was arrested by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and confined at the county jail at 3:38 a.m. on May 16, according to jail records. Hooker was arrested Jan. 11 and released May 12, according to jail records.
A Lamar County grand jury indicted both men Feb. 9 in 6th District Court, and an arraignment hearing for Aguilar is scheduled for 9 a.m., June 19 in front of Judge Wes Tidwell, according to court records.
While all of Aguilar’s charges are felonies, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is the most serious — a second-degree felony — and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine if convicted.
