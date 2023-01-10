Paris Community Theatre and the NAACP of Paris join forces this Saturday to play host to the Pleasant Hill Quilters as they present “Secret Codes of the Underground Railroad” at the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris.
The Pleasant Hill Quilters, a group of African-American quilters from Cass County and headquartered at the Pleasant Hill Community Center near Linden, have been educating and entertaining audiences across the region for several years with this show, which focuses on the way members of the “Underground Railroad” used coded messages crafted into the quilts they made to transmit information and directions to runaway slaves as they made their way north to freedom before the end of the American Civil War.
According to PHQ member Flo Stevenson, the group of 10 quilters has been active since 2004, even as their schedule was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the group dealt with cancellation after cancellation as the virus spread but they did eventually begin to resume their work, such as their appearance in October of 2021 in Paris at the First United Methodist Church.
“We never know how many of us are going to be at any performance,” said Stevenson. “We are all senior citizens, so it depend on how everyone is feeling the day of the show.”
She said she expects most of the group to be on hand for Saturday’s show at the Plaza Theatre.
“It’s always good to be in an actual theatre with the presentation,” she said. “We sing 14 of the old Negro spirituals as a part of the show so acoustics are important.”
Laura Hutchings, PCT president and one of the organizers of this appearance, said the theatre group stands ready to provide the ladies of the PHQ with any of their technical needs for staging the show, from chairs to lighting to audio equipment.
“PCT is working with the NAACP-Paris toward building diversity in the theatre’s members,” she said “We hope to build our audience and make PCT a true community theater. We also got this information out the schools in the area and we hope to see some attendance by students; that will make this a real educational event.”
“Secret Codes of the Underground Railroad” tells the story of the people who secretly sheltered and aided escaped slaves and how they used quilts to pass on information to the runaways. The presenters display contemporary examples of handcrafted quilts to illustrate the images and patterns once used to help guide the enslaved people in their bids for freedom, including the monkey wrench, the wagon wheel, the bear’s paw, the crossroads, the log cabin, the shoofly, the bow ties, the flying geese, the drunkard’s path and the North Star.
According to the Texas Historical Commission, Pleasant Hill is one of the oldest African American communities in Texas. A school, built in 1925, offered education to black students. The building was restored in 2009 and now serves as a community center. It is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The show begins at noon, and is about 50 minutes to an hour long, said Stevenson. Other local sponsors include Ed and Mary Clark, Robyn White, Joan Mathis and Hutchings.
A meet and greet reception with the members and the audience will be held immediately after the show, at the Plaza Theater.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
