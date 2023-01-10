PHQ.jpg

Members of the Pleasant Hill Quilters, pictured here in a previous performance, will appear Saturday at noon at the Plaza Theater, downtown, for a presentation of “Secret Codes of the Underground Railroad.” Tickets are $5 and are available at pctonstage.com or by calling 903-784-0259.

 Submitted Photo

Paris Community Theatre and the NAACP of Paris join forces this Saturday to play host to the Pleasant Hill Quilters as they present “Secret Codes of the Underground Railroad” at the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris.

The Pleasant Hill Quilters, a group of African-American quilters from Cass County and headquartered at the Pleasant Hill Community Center near Linden, have been educating and entertaining audiences across the region for several years with this show, which focuses on the way members of the “Underground Railroad” used coded messages crafted into the quilts they made to transmit information and directions to runaway slaves as they made their way north to freedom before the end of the American Civil War.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

