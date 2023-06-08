Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Additional funds for a vaccination/spay and neuter program by the Lamar County Humane Association and first-time funding for CitySquare Paris were among various service agency requests during recent Lamar County Commissioners’ Court budget hearings.

Based on the current year budget, the court is expected to award in excess of $70,000 to service organizations for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Budget workshops are to continue throughout the summer.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

