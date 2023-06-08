Additional funds for a vaccination/spay and neuter program by the Lamar County Humane Association and first-time funding for CitySquare Paris were among various service agency requests during recent Lamar County Commissioners’ Court budget hearings.
Based on the current year budget, the court is expected to award in excess of $70,000 to service organizations for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Budget workshops are to continue throughout the summer.
LCHA president Keith Flowers, accompanied by veterinarians Dr. Wally Kraft and Dr. James O’ Bryan made a plea for an additional $6,500 in county funds for the association’s low income vaccination/spay and neuter program. The group received $3,500 in the current year budget.
“We get the majority of our funding from the City of Paris,” Flowers said about low cost vaccination clinics, which offer reduced vaccines and $30 vouchers for spay/neutering at local animal clinics. “However, 58% of the people that come through our programs are residents of the county that live outside the city.”
Noting an increase of rabies in wild animals, the veterinarians made a pitch for annual rabies vaccinations.
“You get 70% effectiveness with one shot,” Kraft said as he explained that local veterans give three-year shots but encourage pet owners to vaccinate pets yearly.
City Square Paris board chairman Beth Bray and part-time executive director Derald Bulls made a $10,000 request, having been unsuccessful with a request for funds in the current year budget.
“I feel we’re in a position to make an impact in meeting basic needs, such as showers, clothing and laundry.” Bray said. “Until basic needs are met, it is hard for our neighbors to make that next step toward self-sufficiency. Our goal is to provide the basic needs first and then direct them to resources that already exist locally.”
Noting the work that City Square Paris did in November by providing a place for tornado victims to pick up donated clothing as well as the organization’s continued efforts in its fight against poverty, commissioners indicated consensus in favor of funding in the upcoming fiscal year.
“It shouldn’t hurt to be a child,” Children Advocacy Center executive director Brittney Johnson said as she requested a $2,000 increase from last year’s $8,000 award. “We restore healing by bringing together family advocates, therapists, forensic interviewers, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, district attorneys, medial staff and mental heal programs to provide a to provide a multidisciplinary team approach to a child abuse investigation.”
Mandated in the Texas Family Code to be a part of child abuse investigations to include sexual abuse, serious physical abuse and neglect, the center served 283 children in 2022, a mixture of both continued and new cases.
“We are asking for a slight increase in our budget this year if it is available,” CASA for Kids executive director Clint Hocutt said in making a request of $10,000, up from $3,300 the organization received in the current year budget. The program provided 132 Lamar County children in foster care with adults who visit them on a regular basis and advocate for their needs.
“We’re going to put that money in parenting classes, (open to all county residents) and mileage to go see these kids in foster homes because they’re placed as far away as Houston and San Antonio,” Hocutt said.
Shelly Braziel, executive director of Lamar County Human Resources Council, requested additional funding for the organization’s Meals on Wheel food program for the elderly and Horizon House, a transitional housing program. She requested an additional $1,000 for Horizon House, up from a current $5,000, and a $100 increase for Meals on Wheels, up from $12,800.
Braziel said the county’s Meals on Wheels contribution helps the organization secure a grant through the Department of Agriculture, which returns the county’s match many times over.
About Horizon House, a transitioning shelter for single women, single men and families with children in the home, Braziel said the organization relies solely on local funding.
“We rely solely on local funding to keep the shelter operational,” Brazeal said as she explained there are few grants available for transitional shelters. “There are 30 people living there right now who otherwise would be on the street.”
Julia Trigg Crawford with Keep Paris Beautiful; Make Lamar County Shine requested the court double the group’s $2,500 award in the current budget to $5,000.
“Any investment that y’all are able to make will be used and multiplied, because I can get volunteers and can add supplemental money for projects,” Crawford said as she noted that the organization does not differentiate between city and county at sponsored events.
Other agency representatives, including those from King’s Daughters, which has served Lamar County since 1916 by providing assistance for child care, prescription medicine, dental care and other needs, and Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation, which served 1,700 individuals in 2022 to include mental health, intellectual disability and substance abuse, expressed appreciation for current awards of $7,800 and $16,000 respectively. Neither agency requested additional funds.
