There were no racial profiling complaints made against deputies during the year, Sheriff Scott Cass told Commissioners’ Court at a Monday morning meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse.
The sheriff delivered the state mandated 2022 Racial Profiling Report at a meeting that saw commissioners declare the week of Feb. 18-25 as Future Farmers of America Week in Lamar County before a courtroom filled with FFA members from the county’s four school districts.
The court also learned from County Judge Brandon Bell that the Texas Historical Commission may not accept an opinion given recently about the cause of a leaking courthouse roof. The county must receive permission from the commission before any work is performed and plan to submit a grant request for the project.
At a Feb. 13 meeting, a representative from Western Specialty Contractors of America told commissioners that water becomes trapped below a leaking parapet wall and has caused brick to deteriorate. The company submitted a plan to repair the parapet, replace brick where needed and recommended a new roof after equipment now on the rooftop is moved to the north parking lot, a project now in progress.
“There may be a hiccup,” Bell said, reporting a conversation he had with a representative from an architectural firm the county is using to gain state approval. “Before we get too far into it (the project), I want them (David Chase of ArchiTexas and James Malanaphy of the Texas Historical Commission) to come in and talk with us.”
In delivering the 2023 Racial Profiling Report, Cass said his office meets all requirements of the Texas Racial Profiling Act to include identifying and recording information on pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic stops. The report also includes county demographics, department makeup and vehicle equipment designed to meet racial profiling requirements. (See accompanying graphic) In addition, the report includes a detailed written policy, which details a process by which an individual may file a complaint and requires corrective action to be taken against a peace officer who, after an investigation, is shown to have engaged in racial profiling in violation of policy.
“I appreciate my staff,” Cass said after presenting the report. “They do a wonderful job out working day in and day out. And, I appreciate what you are doing. There is just a tremendous amount of things that’s being done at the jail and with software.”
In other action, commissioners approved a tax abatement for a business prospect known by the code name Project Clydesdale following a presentation in closed session by Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond.
• the purchase of a new Ford 4WD pickup for the Sheriff’s Office using American Rescue Act funding in the amount of $19,250 with two 2018 Ford Explorers, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 Ford Explorer as trade-in vehicles.
• an interlocal agreement with the City of Deport to provide construction equipment assistance for improvements on several streets;
• the letting of bids for work on three metal graded bridges in Precinct 2; and,
• accepted and budgeted several new sources of funds not anticipated in the current year budget, primarily from the Law Enforcement Officer Standards & Education Fund for travel/training expenses for patrol officers, constables and the county attorney’s office.
