The Lamar County Courthouse

There were no racial profiling complaints made against deputies during the year, Sheriff Scott Cass told Commissioners’ Court at a Monday morning meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse.

The sheriff delivered the state mandated 2022 Racial Profiling Report at a meeting that saw commissioners declare the week of Feb. 18-25 as Future Farmers of America Week in Lamar County before a courtroom filled with FFA members from the county’s four school districts.

