A teenager wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Paris man was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.
Dykalen Donnell "Bubba" Douglas, 18, of Paris was held Thursday at the Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $250,000 for a warrant charging him with murder, according to jail records.
Police responded to the shooting at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Cherry Street and found Hireal Shawn Rios, 31, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit.
Officers spoke with two witnesses present during the shooting, who reported the men getting into a physical altercation before Douglas retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot Rios, according to an affidavit.
Rios was transported to Paris Regional Health, where he later died.
Both witnesses identified Douglas as the shooter in photo lineups, according to an affidavit.
A GoFundMe donation page has been set up for Rios by his sister Nyelli Rios.
"I have been trying to find the right words but the truth is there are no right words," wrote Rios's sister Nyelli Rios. "My brother was cold-bloodedly murdered by another individual, whom is walking around freely."
Rios was a father of four, and all proceeds will go towards funeral expenses and help raise his children, according to the fundraiser.
Donations are also accepted through Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, according to the fundraiser.
Douglas, who graduated from Paris High School in 2022, was named The Paris News's Red River Valley Athlete of the Week in 2021 and was named All-RRV Football Newcomer of the Year in 2019.
If convicted, Douglas could face five years to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
