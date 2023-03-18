The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office. Kenney Snodgrass is the incumbent mayor of Detroit seeking reelection.
Q. What do you see as the major issues in the city/school district that prompted you to seek office?
A. I sought office 10 years ago to create a more family-driven, community feel for our small town, and I have spent the last 10 years doing just that.
Q. What experiences do you have that makes you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. Not only am I familiar with the city and the position of being since I have served as mayor for 10 years, but I am also familiar with the people that make up Detroit.
We aren’t just the tabernacle, a grocery store, and a few city signs. We are more than that. We are families, friends, and most importantly, community.
Q. What are your goals for the city?
A. My goals for the city can be quite larger. I would love us to have a police force. I would love us to have even more community events, and I would love to repaint the water tower, I would love to have all our street paved, but I am also realistic in trying to look at what our city budget will allow. What can we realistically afford? Let’s start there.
Q. How long have you lived in the community you seek to serve?
A. I have lived in Detroit my entire 40 years of life. I pride myself on this community and making it something our future generations will be proud of.
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement in city government?
A. With the help of involved community members, Detroit United has brought family friendly events for most major holidays, including Christmas, Fourth of July and Halloween. The events bring in not only people from our town, but those from surrounding communities that come spend money at our places of business as well.
I will continue to play a large part and keep encouraging the people of Detroit to gather and create memories for our future Detroit leaders. Ten years is only the beginning for Detroit and Mayor Snodgrass.
