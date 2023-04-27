A young entrepreneur, eighth grade North Lamar student Kyler McGuyer can be found every afternoon after school and on weekends at the Froz’n Spoon located in the parking lot of D&P Contractors, 1150 Clement Road.

Having worked at a nearby stand last summer, and using his own money,  the 14-year-old and his mom, Alycia McKinney, purchased the stand at the corner of Fitzhugh Avenue and Clement Road and moved it to its new location where his mom works, giving the stand a new name. 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.