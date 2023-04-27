A young entrepreneur, eighth grade North Lamar student Kyler McGuyer can be found every afternoon after school and on weekends at the Froz’n Spoon located in the parking lot of D&P Contractors, 1150 Clement Road.
Having worked at a nearby stand last summer, and using his own money, the 14-year-old and his mom, Alycia McKinney, purchased the stand at the corner of Fitzhugh Avenue and Clement Road and moved it to its new location where his mom works, giving the stand a new name.
With high expectations of a successful business, the young entrepreneur said he plans to invest in a mobile stand when he is a bit older.
“As soon as I turn 16, I want to have a mobile stand so that I can drive around and be at downtown events or whatever and go to sporting events,” McGuyer said. “Then after high school, I plan to go to college to become a game warden.”
Not only does McGuyer like the interaction with people that having a snow cone stand provides, he enjoys the income.
“I like the interaction and I like to make people smile,” he said, as he added, “I like to have money for spending and for savings so I can buy a truck and that mobile stand.”
When asked about snow ice favorites, McGuyer answered “Definitely blue coconut or tiger’s blood, a little kid’s favorite with fruity watermelon and strawberry and a hint of coconut.
“The kids also beg their parents for candy on top, especially with gummy sharks on top, which we stick on with a toothpick.”
McGuyer described his personal favorite — root beer with ice cream, explaining the treat has flavored shaved ice in a cone topped with Blue Bell homemade vanilla ice cream and added candy treats on top. if desired.
“We put snow ice and root beer syrup in it and then if you want we put two scoops of ice cream and then we top it off and add syrup around it all,” he said.
When this reporter mentioned the calories in the treat, the young entrepreneur was quick to add, “You can always mix it with sugar free wedding cake, sugar free pina colada and other sugar free flavors. We’ve got everything you could imagine.”
Current stand hours are Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m; Monday through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays noon to 7 p.m. until school is out and then Froz’n Spoon will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
