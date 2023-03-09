Multiple Northeast Texas municipalities and a Paris school district plan to cancel, or have already canceled, upcoming elections and declare incumbents re-elected after no one else filed to run against them.
The City of Deport declared the re-elections of Mayor Pro Tem Craig Folse and Alderman John Lee Roach to the city council while appointing Tish Marshall to a vacant seat left by Alderman Bruce Bestul, who did not file for re-election, according to City Secretary Rebecca Crawford.
The new terms begin in May, Crawford said.
The City of Clarksville declared the re-election of four incumbents on its city council.
Ward I Councilmember Charlie Wright, Ward II Councilmember Lyntrevion Scott, Ward III Councilmember W.F. "Babe" Higgins and Ward IV Councilmember Chrissy Witmer will begin their new terms later this year.
Incumbents with expiring terms on North Lamar Independent School District's Board of Trustees face no opposition in the election.
Incumbent President Sheila Daughtrey and incumbent Vice-President Stephen “Red” Holmes filed for re-election for three-year terms, and Trustee Joel Sanders filed for a one-year, unexpired term, according to Launa Doyal, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
The district expects to cancel its upcoming election and declare all candidates re-elected at a regular meeting of its board Thursday, according to the meeting's agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.