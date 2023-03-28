South Main Iron is hosting a Bikers & Breakfast Burritos along with a fun run Saturday to benefit Meals on Wheels Red River Valley at the motorcycle dealership located at 255 1st St SW in downtown Paris.

Registration at $15 a rider and $5 for a passenger starts at 8 a.m., with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by Scott Kennedy of State Farm Insurance. With the fun run staying within Lamar County, the first bike is out at 10 a.m. and the last bike in at 1 p.m., with the winner announced at 1:30 p.m., according to Meals on Wheels executive director Shelly Braziel.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

