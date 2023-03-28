South Main Iron is hosting a Bikers & Breakfast Burritos along with a fun run Saturday to benefit Meals on Wheels Red River Valley at the motorcycle dealership located at 255 1st St SW in downtown Paris.
Registration at $15 a rider and $5 for a passenger starts at 8 a.m., with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by Scott Kennedy of State Farm Insurance. With the fun run staying within Lamar County, the first bike is out at 10 a.m. and the last bike in at 1 p.m., with the winner announced at 1:30 p.m., according to Meals on Wheels executive director Shelly Braziel.
During the Fun Run, poker chips will be placed at each stop and riders will bring their chips back to South Main Iron to draw a five-card hand. The best poker hand wins.
The first place winner will receive a SMI swag bag, $25 gift card and a full detail package with the second place winner to receive a Meals on Wheels swag bag.
“Meals On Wheels Red River Valley serves approximately 200,000 meals every year to seniors, disabled individuals and veterans in Lamar, Red River, Hopkins, Delta, and Rains counties,” Brazeal said. “This is a crucial program for our community that South Main Iron is proud to support, and we appreciate their effort.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
