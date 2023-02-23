South Main Iron 2

Right: Ryan Whitaker and Director of Operations Kris Estep stand with one of their Harley-Davidsons in their store downtown Tuesday.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

Honoring the heritage of African American motorcycle riders, the third annual Iron Heritage Celebration is revving up for its bike show Saturday at South Main Iron.

Kris Estep, co-owner and director of operations at South Main Iron, said the business partnered with the Paris chapter of the Knights M.C. to create the celebration and bike show several years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.