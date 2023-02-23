Honoring the heritage of African American motorcycle riders, the third annual Iron Heritage Celebration is revving up for its bike show Saturday at South Main Iron.
Kris Estep, co-owner and director of operations at South Main Iron, said the business partnered with the Paris chapter of the Knights M.C. to create the celebration and bike show several years ago.
“We partnered with them to create a great event and to honor the heritage of African American riders,” he said. “Each year, with the celebration, we have live music, free food and beverages.”
Estep said he expects around 100 riders from across Texas to participate.
Judging for the competition includes cruiser, sport, custom and sound categories, the co-owner said.
Motorcycle riders interested in signing up for the competition can call 903-905-4993 or email marketing@southmainiron.com, according to an advertisement.
The bike show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW.
