The Paris Junior College radiology workforce program is just one example of how the college is improving lives and giving back to the community. Dr. Gregory Ferenchek, dean of health occupations, said about 20 students go through the program each year, many of whom are hired locally after graduation.
“Having this program here at PJC will basically allow students who are interested in radiology to get the education right here in town instead of having to go to Dallas or somewhere else. When students go down there, we run the risk of them staying in those areas, and not going into the imaging workforce here in town,” Ferenchek said.
Keeping local graduates in Paris is something that matters a lot to Paris Junior College. However, the job demand is often such that students will move away into neighboring areas.
“The majority of them are hired locally. You know, just like any other area, when you have a program in town or in the area, the job market is going to be filled up real fast. So, we take in about 20 students per year, and students will gravitate to the jobs locally first,” he said.
Paris Junior College tries to give students as much of an accurate working experience as possible through labs both on campus and at various Paris medical institutions. Over the past year, the radiology program has grown and changed, offering more advanced forms of technology and labs.
“The advantage of the health science programs, especially this one, is the students actually rotate through the hospitals or through the imaging centers in their field, so if their employer kind of likes what they see in the students as far as their work ethic, they will usually say, ‘We are going to have an opening here,’ or ‘Oh, we have an opening here, and I want you to apply for it.’ So they will usually get a job real quick,” Ferenchek said.
The biggest recent change in diagnostic imaging is through digital imaging, Ferenchek said. He compared the older machines to film cameras, whereas the new equipment functions much like a digital camera. It will automatically upload directly to a database.
The radiology department is filled with factory level imaging equipment, including X-ray machines and units.
“Through a local foundation, we received some money to actually create a simulation lab for the students in radiology. So we have two X-ray tables and units where the students actually practice on the mannequins before they actually go out into the hospitals and work on real patients. We do have a nice lab here where the students use factory equipment similar to what they are using in the real life setting, so the students can actually practice working with this equipment before they do it with the hospital,” Ferenchek added.
Heather Unruh is a radiology instructor at PJC.
“My favorite part of teaching Radiology is having a hand in the future of my profession,” Unruh said. “It’s a blessing to be able to shape the minds of our students and train them properly so that they are able to truly make a difference in the community.”
