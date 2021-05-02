Building a life in the Red River Valley is more popular than ever.
Despite a pandemic that shuttered businesses and disrupted lives, broker Renee Harvey, of Century 21 Harvey Properties, said the demand for homes in Northeast Texas continued to thrive through 2020, with it trending the same way this year.
“We’ve not ever seen a time like this,” Harvey said, adding that the pandemic may have actually boosted the market in more rural areas.
One realization that came with the coronavirus, Harvey said, is that it’s possible — and often convenient — to work from home, which she said has offered buyers the opportunity to live further away from big cities and still keep their job.
“Because of the pandemic, we have realized that we can work from home, we can work remotely and still be very efficient,” Harvey said. “So, that will allow people to be a little bit further out than the core of the Metroplex, and Paris is perfect for that.”
Harvey said people are drawn to the Red River Valley for its sense of community and slower pace of life compared to bigger cities. Families can enjoy beautiful scenery, a quality education for their children and can build the tight-knit relationships that result in friendly smiles at church or genuine conversations at the store — things urbanites might be hard-pressed to find.
“We have a community that has a great sense of connectivity,” Harvey said. “When people come here and we’ll do a community tour, they’re amazed at how many people we know in the drive-thru line or in the restaurants or in the grocery stores, and it’s a great sense of community and belongingness.”
People moving away from the Metroplex are also reaping the rewards financially. Even as demand grows, Lamar County is still a very affordable place to live compared to the state as a whole. Data from the Paris Board of Realtors and the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center show the median price of a home in Texas in 2020 as $259,150. In the first quarter of 2021, the median price in Lamar County was a much lower $170,500.
Because of the affordability and amenities of the Red River Valley, Harvey said property inventories have been low as houses and land are quickly snatched off the market — but it’s getting even more competitive in the big cities.
“I was talking to some agents in the Fort Worth-Dallas Metroplex just last week (who said) when a property goes on the market there — if it even hits the market — there are multiple offers, 30 to 40 offers, on one property and the prices are exceeding asking price,” Harvey said.
She said she hopes the market continues to be strong in the Red River Valley, but that it will remain accessible to families. There’s something special about the Northeast corner of Texas that Harvey said draws people in and keeps them here.
“Our catchphrase is ‘We love where we live,’ and that’s on every aspect, not just the property specifically, but also the community and the region,” Harvey said. “It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.