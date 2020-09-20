SULPHUR SPRINGS — Producers sold over 5,000 head of cattle at the September Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s Sale held Wednesday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.
“It was a good sale and the market was good all the way through the sale,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission and a NETBIO director.
A total of 226 producer/members consigned 50/50 head of pre-conditioned cattle to the sale.
“The buyers look for quality cattle at the NETBIO sales, and it was again evident that our producers offered the quality cattle they were looking for,” Fowler said. “We had a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet.”
Fowler pointed out that some buyers who had not attended the sale in person for a while due to Covid-19 restrictions were back at the market center.
When the sale concluded, a total of 37 buyers had paid an average of $797.31 per head for the cattle.
Fowler and Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO Director Joe Don Pogue reminded producers and buyers that beginning in January 2021, NETBIO board members have changed the sale days from the third Wednesdays to the third Fridays of the months that the sales are held.
In addition, NETBIO will require that cattle consigned to the sale be weaned 60 days instead of 45 days. Producers should keep in mind that in view of the change, Nov. 15, 2020 will be the last day to wean calves for the Jan. 15, 2021 sale — and the last boosting date for that first sale of 2021 will be Dec. 15.
NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales per year, which is the marketing arm for members of the organization.
The next NETBIO sale will be held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission market center on Oct. 21, and the final sale of 2020 will be the anniversary sale event slated for Nov. 18.
For information, call 903-885-2455 or go to sslivestockauctions.com.
