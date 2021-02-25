As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the daily lives of local residents, especially school age children and their families, Lamar County 4-H is forging ahead, offering its members safe hands-on learning and opportunities to grow in leadership skills.
One of the ways Lamar County 4-H leaders are connecting with members and volunteer project leaders is through a new newsletter, chock full of news and features and pictures of events that have taken place amid the social distancing and masking required to keep its members safe and healthy.
“I just finished the second edition,” said Laura Graves, Lamar County 4-H leader and Family & Consumer Sciences Agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “It will come out quarterly and will be emailed to our members. For those that are not able to receive email, we will mail hard copies. This is one way to keep the kids engaged beside the online meetings we have been having for the last few months. It’s another way to keep everybody connected to the office and to each other.”
4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18, offered in Texas through the Texas A&M University Extension, which helps young people develop life-long knowledge and skills to become engaged citizens. Admission fee is $30 or less.
AgriLife Extension provides the citizens of every county in the state with research-based information, educational programs and technical assistance in the fields of agriculture, community development, environmental stewardship, individual and family capacity, nutrition, diet and health and youth development. Young people in 4-H learn about and enjoy a variety of subjects and activities, such as citizenship, leadership, foods and nutrition, healthy lifestyles, veterinary science, mechanics and technology, horticulture, agriculture, public speaking and other subjects, like the very popular shooting sports.
The 4-H year begins and ends with the school year, and 2019-20 started out like any other year in Lamar County, before the arrival of the virus in March 2020 quashed the organization’s normal activities. The 2020-21 year started with meetings held online and many of the popular district and state meetings and conventions canceled or gone digital. In-person meetings being held this year are subject to rescheduling or cancellation according to the state’s public health regulations.
The one area of activity that hasn’t slowed down this year is livestock raising and showing, one of the organizations’ mainstays.
“4-H does a lot of livestock throughout the year,” Graves said. “Kids are raising and showing livestock and they are still going to shows despite the pandemic. For some of our families, raising and showing livestock, especially in the big shows like in Fort Worth or in Houston, is a major part of their lives.”
“There is a show to go to every weekend, all over the state and even the surrounding states,” said the county’s new AgriLife agriculture agent, Jessica Humphrey. “Someone really into showing will have a project going on year round. The animal has to be bought at a certain time of the year, kept for a certain amount of time and shown until a certain age and they are either sold or retired and they get a new animal. Livestock kids stay busy and kids are in a show every week at one level or another, one state or another.”
With Covid-19 guidelines in mind, Lamar County 4-H is currently staging regular shooting sports practices and preparing for the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show set for mid April. The group is also working toward staging its own competitions this spring for food and nutrition, fashion and textiles and public speaking.
“If we hold a county-level contest rather than pinning the program on the district competition, which could end up canceled if cases of Covid in the state spike, kids will still have programs and events to participate in,” Graves said.
For information about joining 4-H or its opportunities for learning and growing leadership skills, call 903-737-2443 or visit Lamar County Texas 4-H on Facebook.
