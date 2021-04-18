If any one place in Paris is the epitome of this year’s Valley Visions theme, “Perseverance,” it’s Paris Regional Medical Center.
“It’s difficult not to look back at the last year at PRMC without mentioning Covid-19,” said the hospital’s CEO, Steve Hyde, in a recent interview. “All of the last year was just about, ‘How do we respond to the significant impact of the pandemic throughout our region?’ It was hard, and it’s been something very unique in my career and in all of our careers that we probably won’t see again. We hope in the not too distant future to get back to normal operations. I am proud of the work we’ve done at PRMC in the last year.”
Hyde said PRMC saw a significant number of Covid-19 cases, with the highwater mark set at 56 Covid-positive patients admitted for treatment. He also related that at one point, the hospital had about 40 members of the team in quarantine due to exposure to the virus. Hospital operations also had to deal with the impact of staff and employees who actually contracted the virus.
“We showed an incredible ability to surge up in a short period of time and take care of an inundation of patients and to be able to collapse back as soon as the situation changed,” he said.
“It was a huge challenge to continue caring for the community in the face of all that,” he added. “Now, we are down to just a handful of cases, so we are in a vastly different place.”
Hyde credits changes made in the hospital’s policies and protocols to helping keep the facility running despite the onslaught of cases. Use of personal protection equipment and social distancing was mandated early in the process, and the hospital closed its doors to almost all visitors and non-essential personnel, such as the hospital’s cadre of volunteers. A sign-in system was installed to keep track of who was coming and going, with temperature checks required of each visitor.
“We are confident that no one caught the virus here in the hospital,” Hyde said. “If they caught it, they caught it out in the community.”
In the building itself, hospital maintenance and HVAC experts quickly set about making about 100 rooms as pressure negative as possible. Outflow of air in critical areas was greatly increased and vented directly outdoors to decrease the chances of contagion, work Hyde called “a great engineering feat.”
Earlier this year, at a time Hyde described as “the peak of stress and anxiety, a depressing, sad time,” the hospital was recording three times the normal death rate, caused by Covid infections.
“That was tough on us, emotionally,” he said. “We are still a small community; we know these people; it was hard.”
The hospital’s support programs saw increased use during this time. An employee-assistance phone line continues to offer free confidential counseling to members as well as their families, allowing them to talk with a counselor about any source of stress they’re feeling. A respite room for staff and employees gives any in need of a quiet place to sit, decompress and relax away from their stations. The hospital’s chaplains also are available more frequently than in the past.
“We made the vaccine available to our members who wanted it as soon as possible,” Hyde said, “and we gave paid leave for those who caught the virus. And though we did go through a significant downturn in our business because of the pandemic, we did not conduct a major reduction of staff. We did furlough about 20 people as we adjusted to the changes in the way the hospital operated, but they got pay and health care coverage while they were off. We wanted our employees to know we care for them.”
Hyde said some PRMC programs did suffer as officials worked to restrict the number of people coming and going into the building — including inpatient rehabilitation, cardiac rehabilitation and the sleep medicine program — but the cutbacks were relatively short-lived, and those services were back up and running as soon as possible.
“Overall, we were able to continue our major service lines even through the worst of it,” he said.
Despite the pandemic restrictions, a major renovation project on the emergency department continued through last year, an effort that will affect the entire department and add another five ER rooms to the unit. Hyde said that work will continue for most of the rest of this year as well. Other projects are in the offing, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Physician recruitment also continued despite the pandemic. In the last year, the hospital has added a general surgeon, a pulmonologist/intensivist, a neurologist and several other advanced practice providers.
A large part of the initiative planned for the post-pandemic time at PRMC will be reminding people to take care of their health, Hyde said.
“A lot of people, due to the pandemic, have been fearful about seeing their physicians or going to the hospital. We want to move rapidly to remind them it is safe to come to the hospital. They shouldn’t neglect their own health care,” he said.
“We want to encourage people to get their screenings, to have their pain evaluated, to follow up with their physicians regularly and to get back to getting their check ups. People who wait longer to seek help have gotten sicker by the time they come to the hospital, so their course of recovery is more complicated, more challenging and more costly.”
Hyde also encourages residents of the hospital’s service area to get vaccinated against Covid-19, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
“I am shocked and surprised that a lot of people are hesitant about getting the vaccine,” he said. “There are some medical reasons for some people to not take it but, in the main, the research shows the vaccine, even if you get the virus, results in a milder case of Covid-19. We are strongly in favor of the vaccine, and we encourage every adult to get vaccinated.”
“We are looking forward to getting back to what we should be doing, instead of being overwhelmed and dealing with the pandemic,” Hyde added. “We will be focusing on what we need to do to be a good quality provider to our patients.”
