Paris Children’s Dentistry has been a fixture of the community since they opened in 2010, and they have grown tremendously in the past decade. When Dr. Shaneka Scott took over the business in 2016, it expanded rapidly.
In fact, it has grown so much that it is working on building a new facility at another location on Lamar Avenue. Business manager Mitchell Scott is one of the project leads.
“Currently, we have eight operatories. We’re moving to 14. The new facility, one side will be dedicated to children — the other side to a lot of the adult patients that we have. And so we’re expanding. We’re bringing in another pediatric dentist here to kind of work primarily. And Dr. Scott’s going to see a lot of both sides of the patients, and so we’re expanding the dentistry,” Scott said.
Paris Children’s Dentistry is waiting for permission from the city to break ground, and Mitchell Scott cannot wait to get started. They are hoping to have the new building running by October.
Paris Children’s Dentistry is well-known in the community thanks to outreach it’s done with local organizations. The business has helped with Kids Safe Saturday and with the Give Kids a Smile campaign.
“So every year we just basically do free exams and like emergency treatment to kids that don’t have insurance or can’t afford it,” said Casey Spray, senior treatment coordinator.
This year, even the tooth fairy lent a hand with the company’s efforts.
“We do numerous tooth fairy events at the local schools. … We do basically anything any organization that needs help, we donate to them, toothbrushes and things like that,” she added.
Tooth fairy events are for preschool to elementary school children. Paris Children’s Dentistry uses the visits to teach good dental habits to kids at local schools.
“They basically teach good dental hygiene, and we go and the tooth fairy kind of does a presentation or a little skit to help people remember that they need to brush their teeth for two minutes, and that good dental hygiene is important,” Dr. Scott added.
When asked what sets Paris Children’s Dentistry apart from other dental offices, Dr. Scott had an instant answer.
“I think we have a passion for people. We want to serve the community, so we’re very community oriented. We’re out there doing a lot of free work; we’re getting involved with a lot of different activities. We’re reading to children at schools and going to schools and doing free screenings to make sure that we give back to the community as well,” she said. “So I think our involvement is kind of a higher level than I am used to seeing. So I think that is important.”
Paris Children’s Dentistry, 4550 Lamar Ave., takes almost all private insurances, including Medicaid. They are accepting new patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.