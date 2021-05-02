Through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, 600,000 people lost jobs in Texas. But in the northeast part of the state, things are looking up.
April Corbit, public information officer and board relations and human resources coordinator for Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, said employers are chomping at the bit to get qualified candidates for jobs in the Paris area. Workforce Solutions, a statewide resource that helps connect jobseekers and employers, has nearby locations in Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana, and helped Texans find jobs even as unemployment rates climbed in 2020.
The centers had to shut down for part of last year due to pandemic precautions, but since the Paris location reopened in the beginning of October 2020, Corbit said staff have been busy helping pair candidates with quality jobs. Since October, more than 1,580 people have come to Workforce Solutions for help and another 4,000 have called in, Corbit said.
Now that Workforce Solutions is fully open again, Corbit said she encourages those looking for job assistance to make an appointment, but even without one, staff will do the best they can to help.
“Anybody who comes through the door, with or without an appointment, gets services,” she said.
Those services include resume writing workshops, meetings with career planners and help with interview skills — all things that make a jobseeker stand out from the crowd.
Corbit said the market is great for jobseekers now, with a particularly high demand for registered nurses, truck drivers and retail workers. She said finding a job that suits one’s skill set and interests can make a tangible, positive difference in their life.
“I think that it’s a really good time for people who are unemployed right now to find those jobs that they’re interested in and there’s a good chance for them to find what they really want to do in life,” Corbit said.
While she emphasized that the services offered at Workforce Solutions — all free of charge — can connect people with employers, Corbit also recommends that those interested in a particular field reach out to their family and friends.
“You can use a network of family or friends to discover more information about potential careers,” she said.
With nearly 7 million Texans fully vaccinated according to The Texas Tribune, Corbit said she thinks many people will begin to feel more comfortable going out and looking for jobs. She said Workforce Solutions will still be there to help — whether that’s in person or virtually.
“I think, hopefully with the vaccinations, people are getting vaccinated and I think that they feel more comfortable getting out and doing what they need to do,” Corbit said.
She said for those who may still feel apprehensive about going to Workforce Solutions in person because of the pandemic, there is still a wealth of resources out there. Just as businesses rolled with the punches in 2020, Workforce Solutions did, too, expanding its online resources by making instructional videos available for free on YouTube. Those videos, and other resources, are still available by going to netxworkforce.org.
