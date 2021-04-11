Each summer, drag boat racers from far and wide fill the waters of Lake Crook for the Southern Drag Boat Association Paris Powerboat Grand Prix, one of the premiere boat races in the region.
Entering its eighth year, the race was added to the SDBA race circuit because one of the members of the association had fond memories of the lake. Now, the race is one of the fixtures of the circuit, SDBA owner David Carroll said.
“We love Paris, and we love racing there,” Carroll said. “The lake is great and the community is just so supportive, and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s one we look forward to going back to every year.”
Racers don’t just hail from Texas, as the race regularly attracts boaters from neighboring states like Oklahoma and Louisiana and beyond.
The race typically draws around 130 competitors per year and features 12 classes for boats to race in, determined by the size of the boats’ engines, Carroll said.
“It goes from personal watercraft — which is entry level and typically goes around 80 (mph) — and it goes all the way up to top alcohol hydro, which can get up to 200 mph and goes 1,000 ft. (in the race),” he said.
The event doesn’t just draw racers from all over, but fans and spectators as well. Becky Semple, Paris Visitors and Convention Council tourism director, said the race usually draws thousands of spectators from across the country.
“(The race is) huge,” Semple emphatically said of its impact on the local tourism industry.
While many stay in RVs along Lake Crook for the duration of the event, many more stay in hotels in Paris. And that doesn’t factor in the impact on other industries, such as dining, Semple said.
Last year was far from normal. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the race took place without any spectators and considerably fewer racers. But, Carroll said, he wanted to make sure there was still a race, despite the circumstances.
“I thought it was important to still have a race, even if there weren’t any spectators, because once you stop it can be hard to start it back up,” he said. “But I think that just speaks to how much we like Paris, because if I’m going to do this then it’s going to be with someone I like. … We wanted to still provide a boost for the local community and businesses, because even if we aren’t making money from spectators, we’re putting money back in the community by staying at hotels and things like that.”
Some of the biggest names in the world of drag boat racing come out to participate in the race year in and year out, Carroll said. This past year, Andy Reynolds set the world record for speed reached in the top alcohol hydro class at the Paris race when his drag boat topped out at 207 mph.
“When things like that happen it’s always exciting,” Carroll said.
Other prominent drag boat racers who enter the Paris Powerboat Grand Prix include Marty Hogan, Travis Tuttle and more.
“It’s just a great race and a great community,” Carroll said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
In addition to the race, Lake Crook offers locals a place to fish, play, host family gatherings and more.
“We would love to have more events at Lake Crook,” Semple said. “It’s such a pretty area.”
