Kendra Jones doesn’t back down from a challenge.
As a first year competitor, the North Lamar eighth grade student exhibited a 1,000 pound steer named Trump in the 53rd annual Lamar County Livestock Show. Although Trump didn’t make the sale, one can safely wager this well-spoken competitor will be back in the show ring in years to come.
“I want to be a veterinarian, and I just think my experience showing farm animals will better prepare me,” Kendra said shortly after exiting a show ring for the first time. “He kinda acted up, but I think I handled it well.”
When asked about why she chose perhaps the most difficult animal to train for competition, Kendra responded, “I like a challenge.”
In addition to her new-found interest in livestock competition, the 13-year-old is a select softball catcher with a team out of Mesquite already being looked at by colleges, according to her mother, Rhonda Riley. She will play for a team this summer with a college coach.
With a busy schedule, Kendra manages to stay on top of both softball and her livestock interests.
“If I don’t have softball practice, I go after school and work with my steer for two to three hours and then I call my mom to come pick me up,” Kendra said of the North Lamar livestock barn on campus where she keeps her animal. “And if I do have softball, I do my softball practice and when we get back, I go to the barn.”
Although she has never been involved in showing animals, Kendra is from a farm and ranch family with experience in training horses.
“I train horses, and I trick ride,” Kendra said, as her mother added that her daughter has an Appaloosa trick riding horse, which she rides at rodeos.
“I keep her polished and ready to go,” Kendra added.
A television show prompted her daughter’s interest in trick riding, the mother said.
“She said, ‘that looks fun,’ and asked if she might do it,” Riley said. “So she got a trick saddle and a horse. She’s always been ambitious and once she puts her mind to something, she’s going to do it.”
That’s why this year’s livestock competition most likely will not be Kendra’s last time in the show ring, the mother said.
