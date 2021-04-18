When people in Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma need specialized eye care, the three ophthalmologists in Paris stand ready to serve. Paris is fortunate to have a trio of professionals with years of experience serving the eye care needs of the Red River Valley.
Long-time ophthalmologist Dr. Richard Grossnickle, with offices at the corner of NE Loop 286 and FM 195, and Dr. Stephan Graves with Paris Eye Physicians & Surgeons, 1235 NE Loop 286, shared about their practices as did Dr. William A. Bright, also of Paris Eye Physicians & Surgeons.
A graduate of UT Southwestern Medical School with opthamologist training at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Grossnickle came to Paris in 1982 with an office at the then McCuistion Regional Medical Center campus. He opened his current office on NE Loop 286 in 1988 where he specializes in cataract and other eye surgeries along with eye examinations and related medical care including diabetic care.
Trained under famed implant surgeon Dr. Robert Azar of New Orleans, where Grossnickle performed as many as 20 surgeries a day, he brought that experience to Paris. He has updated cataract implant procedures as advances have become available, but said he does not perform some of the latest procedures, which are “questionable as to success rates, are not covered by Medicare and have high out-of-pocket costs for patients.”
Because modern cataract surgery requires just a small incision, Grossnickle said recovery time has been cut by more than half and the vision of most patients is restored to the point they may need only store-bought readers.
A graduate of the College of Medicine at Oklahoma University, Graves did his opthamologist internship and residency there before coming to Paris in 1989 to join the practice of Dr. Earl Bellamy, founder of Paris Eye Physicians & Surgeons.
In addition to cataract surgery and other eye procedures, Graves treats patients with other eye diseases including macular degeneration, glaucoma, chronic dry eye and affects from diabetes.
“Our biggest challenge today is with macular degeneration because it’s really not treatable,” Graves said. “Fortunately many people live a long time without disruption in the vision but others have a tremendous disruption. We have medications to use, which slow the process.”
About glaucoma, or high pressure that damages the nerve going to the brain, Graves said most people can live a full life without any major impact “as long as they take care of it” with eye drops and perhaps an occasional LASIK treatment.
The physician said he sees chronic dry eye frequently, which he explained causes patients discomfort with burning and a watery, gritty feeling, and often causes problems with vision.
“We give drops to lubricate and encourage washing eyelids and using a warm cloth to improve circulation,” he said.
“I put it in the same category as brushing teeth — it’s not expensive, just difficult getting people to incorporate it into their daily routine. People backslide, which is human nature, and they are right back in my office.”
Speaking about diabetes, which affects small blood vessels in the eye, Graves said he has seen vast improvement in diabetic care from general practitioners and specialists.
“We don’t see near the amount of eye damage as we used to because people do a better job of taking care of their blood sugar levels,” Graves said, adding the change may be due to A1C testing, which gives an average of what blood sugar has been over three months. “You can’t cheat by being bad until the week before a doctor’s visit. It may motivate people who don’t want to be fussed at when they go to the doctor.”
A fellow ophthalmologist at Paris Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. William A. Bright received his undergraduate training at the University of Texas at Arlington in 1996, his medical training at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock where he graduated in 2000 with honors. He served an internship in general surgery at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and completed residency in ophthalmology at Louisiana State University’s Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans.
From 2001-07, Major Bright served as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force where he gained ophthalmology trauma experience during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Bright brought his experience and training to Paris in 2012 where he treats diseases, injuries and trauma of the eye such as glaucoma or cataracts, and performs eye examinations.
