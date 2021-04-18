It’s been a tough year for the Paris-Lamar County Health District, one unlike any other in the district’s 70-plus year history, but the district perseveres in the face of the pandemic.
Established during World War II, in response to the founding of the U.S. Army’s construction of Camp Maxey, north of town, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is one of the few single county health districts in the state of Texas. Its mission, as described on the district website, is to provide the best possible opportunity for good health to the citizens of Lamar County through health promotion and the prevention of disease.
Funded by the City of Paris and Lamar County, as well as through grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the district primarily provides preventive medical treatment, including prenatal care, family planning, care of non-emergency medical problems, screening and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, Women, Infant and Children nutrition program, sanitary inspections and immunizations, including the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr. Amanda Green is the medical director of the clinic. She is assisted by a physician’s assistant, a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse, two licensed vocational nurses, an epidemiologist, and a cadre of health educators and inspectors, translators, councilors/facilitators and clerical staff.
Executive director of the district is Gina Prestridge. She and any of the Paris-Lamar County Health District staff and employees can be reached by phone or by email. The contact information is available on the website, parislamarhealth.com, accompanying information on how to make an appointment at the office and payment policies.
The non-emergency medical services available at the clinic are provided regardless of the patient’s ability to pay and provisions are made for reduced or no fees for low-income families. Payment, however, is expected at time of appointment unless prior arrangements have been made. Payment may be made with cash, check, or debit or credit card.
Medical services are not available for children, with the exception of vaccinations required by the state for all children, including teens preparing to enter upper level schools.
Also available on the district’s website is information on how to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the availability of the inoculations, and current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on quarantine procedures. Links on the site offer access to additional regional and area vaccination hubs.
In addition to its regular slate of programs and services to the people it serves, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has conducted Covid-19 testing and free inoculation clinics since the beginning of the pandemic and the beginning of the distribution of the vaccine, with help from staff from the local hospital, first responders and nursing students from Paris Junior College.
While on the website, readers can click through to get information on a wide variety of public health issues and the range of other services and programs available through the Paris-Lamar County Health District, including infectious vector control and other environmental health programs such as water testing, restaurant and retail food establishment inspections and training programs for food workers/servers and a car-seat program.
Information also is available on the district’s health education programs, such as Health 4U, Texas Healthy Community, Stop the Bleed, Health and Family Services Directory, Free Healthy Living Workshop, Walk with a Doc and Stop Smoking Workshop.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District is at the intersection of West Sherman Street and 4th Street SW. The phone number is 903-785-4561.
