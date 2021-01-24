C&C Rentals, owned for the past 21 years by Brian Clemmer and Charles Crook, offers a wide variety of rental equipment, including tractors, combines, skid steers and more. Nearly 60% of their business caters to agricultural locations and homeowners, while the other 40% comes from commercial employers.
C&C Rentals, at 2720 N. Main St. in Paris, services Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Equipment available for rent includes backhoes, bulldozers, demolition, compressors, excavators, forestry, lifts, rollers, skid steers, sweepers, telehandlers, tractors, and trenchers. C&C Rentals also carries supplementary additions to the equipment in their store and through their partnership with the Bobcat company.
Daily or weekend rentals are available, and C&C Rentals offers paid transportation and trailer services, if needed. Clemmer spoke about the rental process.
“They have to have a credit card and a driver’s license to secure it, to rent it, to do the contract, and we have daily, weekly and monthly rates. It isn’t 28 times the daily rate is a monthly rate — it’s generally somewhere around 10 times the daily rate is the monthly rate… And then we offer delivery, or we furnish anything that can be hauled behind a pickup. We furnish trailers and rent a trailer to go with it so that customers can haul it off themselves or we deliver. We deliver anything we have, and then we just pick it up when they call,” he said.
Clemmer also suggested people call ahead to make sure the right piece of equipment is in stock.
“Generally, the best way to (rent equipment) is to call us to see if we have what they’re needing, or if we can help them figure out what they need to do the job. We’ll talk to them, and maybe they have something in mind they need, but really they need this, you know. And we don’t reserve way out ahead, but we will for the next day,” he said.
In addition to standard gear for rent, C&C Rentals also hosts a Bobcat of North Texas brand dealership where it sells new equipment. It also has a full-service department and a full parts department.
“We sell the whole line of Bobcat equipment: skid steers, excavators, the little walk-behind track machines, so we’re a full dealership. We’ve just expanded out behind the store here and we’re gonna put in a new drive and develop a yard, and double the size of our equipment yard out back. So we’re expanding and growing,” Clemmer said.
He added that his favorite part of being part of the Northeast Texas community is helping the people he serves.
“A lot of people know what they want to get, what the end result is, but sometimes they don’t know how to get there. Between all of us here, usually we can figure it out, help them out, and get them with the right thing. Help them get it done,” Clemmer said.
