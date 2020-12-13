Nothing quite sparks as much joy around the holidays as a gift given with careful thought and love. Paris boutiques have got you covered, offering a wide variety of seasonal and non-seasonal merchandise perfect for Christmas gift-giving no matter the audience.
Itsy Bitsy Spider, Jewelry Shoppe and Mustard Seeds Boutique all offer a variety of great items for those interested in buying holiday gifts that fit both a budget and style.
Itsy Bitsy Spider, owned by Robin Weemes, provides options for both children and adults with their selection of Vera Bradley merchandise. Vera Bradley has blankets, loungewear, bags and more perfect for anyone.
“The Vera Bradley blankets are great. Like, you cannot go wrong with the Vera Bradley blankets because any age range likes them. They’re so soft, and it just makes you want to just curl up on the couch and hang out all day,” Weemes said.
Despite a wide variety of products, Itsy Bitsy Spider truly shines when it comes to gifts for young children and babies.
“We started carrying Posh Peanut. It’s a new line for us, and it is huge. Everybody is loving the Posh Peanut. And the magnetic baby is really popular too. It’s a great new baby line that instead of buttons and zippers they do magnets and so it makes changing baby a breeze. It’s so easy. And the magnets are strong enough that they hold, and it’s just an awesome new line,” Weemes said.
Their loungewear is particularly popular with all parties, providing a comfortable and cozy way to relax at home. “But they also do like mommy and daddy loungwear so it’s really soft and fun patterns,” Weemes said.
Itsy Bitsy Spider is located at 9 E. Plaza in Paris.
Jewelry Shoppe has several great items for sale for couples and others looking for great holiday gifts. Sue Jackson, who assists her son in running the store and performing day to day operations, called attention in particular to diamond ear studs.
“You can never go wrong with diamond earrings,” she said. Along with the studs, the most popular items this year include stackable rings and diamonds set in gold and sterling. Jackson also pointed out the Love’s Crossing collection, which features two hearts intertwining in either gold and diamonds or sterling and diamonds.
She said that while most special orders for Christmas have already closed, a few more simplistic ones may be able to sneak through. Jewelry Shoppe does typically offer custom orders for those interested. The store is at 3635 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
The Sassy Sisters Boutique, located two doors down, also displays several great clothing items for adults. Laurel Porter, a sales associate, said that some of the most popular items they offer are slippers and bath salts.
“The things that have been most popular — we have these little lounge sets, our Sherpas. And probably the slippers. The Winton & Waits Bath line, that would be my personal recommendation just because I mean everybody loves relaxation,” Porter said.
“We’ve got a lot of stocking stuffers, like a lot of beauty supplies, and whatnot. We’ve got slippers. We’ve got like bath essentials. We have lots of fur coats and jackets and dressier items specific for like the holidays and New Years,” she added.
Mustard Seeds Boutique recently opened in April, a start delayed due to Covid-19. However, the location has still done well and had several great clothing and décor available for sale.
Angie Mclemore, the owner, pointed out custom farm and Christmas signs for home décor. She also talked about the different clothing options available.
“I do sell a lot of T-shirts and flannels, but I sell jeans and shoes to jewelry. I would probably recommend one of the custom tees, thrown with some of our jeans. There’s several different brands that I carry. Throw a whole outfit together,” she said.
Mustard Seeds Boutique is at 101 Grand Ave. in Paris.
