Paris Regional Medical Center is looking forward to getting back to normal operations after a year that saw it close its doors to visitors, suspend its volunteer program, furlough some employees and scale back some of its services, all due to Covid-19. Financially, the hospital was down about 15% to 20% of its budget.
“We did get the benefit of several million dollars in CARES ACT dollars from the government,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “That allowed us to make budget for the year. We are behind on the bottom line, but 2020 would have been a brutal, wicked year for us if it wasn’t for the supplemental dollars the government gave us.”
As the number of cases rose and hospitalizations of Covid patients increased, PRMC turned to several steps to mitigate the problems caused by the virus.
“We never really closed any of our services, unlike some hospitals,” Hyde said. “We skinnied down some services like patient rehab and wound care, a bit, and for about a month we elected to conduct emergency surgeries only and stopped elective surgeries, but all of our departments are at full service now. We changed our visitors policies as needed, adhered to all contagion restrictions and recommendations and stopped the volunteers from coming in. We also furloughed 30 or so of our team members. We did not fire them; we didn’t need them right then, so we sent them home with 25% of their base salary, enough to cover their insurance benefits. We did that for about two months, then as we got accustomed to operating under Covid, we called them back.”
Hyde said about 300 hospital employees came down with Covid and were given two weeks, with pay, to recover at home. Most of them were back at work within those two weeks, although a handful did end up hospitalized themselves with the virus.
“We kept our workforce, gave them the ability to still collect a check while they were recuperating,” he added. “We needed them back.”
Today, the workforce at PRMC is down to about 775.
“At the height of the surge of the virus, the state of Texas created its own staffing company, sending nurses, medical technicians and respiratory therapists to any number of places where staff was needed,” Hyde said. “Texas spent about $5.2 billion in supplemental staffing. They helped us find the staff to continue to care for patients in our hospital. We had about 50 of these workers at our hospital at the peak of the surge. That program is sunsetting in the middle of May.”
The hospital’s 200-plus volunteers are also coming back to service, after a year of lockdown. All volunteers are required to wear masks when in the building and to be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before returning to their places at the information desk, in the gift shop and surgical waiting areas and all the traditional jobs they have done in the past.
Hyde said hiring at PRMC is down because of the pandemic, and a reluctance on some people’s part to move or start new jobs in the midst of the continuing uncertainty. He said the hospital has about 45 open positions, as compared to 25 to 30 in a normal year.
In spite of pandemic uncertainties, the hospital recruited 40 providers in 2020 in about a dozen specialties.
In 2020, PRMC paid an estimated $51.5 million in wages and another $9.8 million in benefits. Local sales taxes in 2020 totaled an estimated $604,109; state sales taxes paid were about $902,275. PRMC provided about $59.5 million in indigent care to patients from the area.
An ongoing renovation project in the emergency department has totaled about $3 million; and upgrades to the HVAC and negative pressure systems in the facility have come in at about $600,000. A planned renovation of the ICU is set to cost about $150,000. Other planned projects and upgrades in the coming year include refreshments in the labor and delivery department, updates and new equipment in the catheterization lab, the CT department and in the robotic surgery department.
“It might not happen this year, but we are looking at all of it,” Hyde added. “We’ll see as the year progresses and the finances hold.”
The 2020 board of directors at PRMC include Renee Harvey, chair, broker/owner of Century 21 Harvey Properties; and members, Pam Anglin, president, Paris Junior College; Glen Bawcum, retired auto dealer; Josh Bray, district manager, Sanitation Solutions Inc.; William Bright, MD, chief of staff/ophthalmologist, Paris Eye Physicians & Surgeons; Robert Hall, president, RK Hall Construction; Rebecca Norment, PA-C, Paris Healthcare Group; Bert Strom, MD, Paris Healthcare Group; and Clifton Wilkerson, MD, Paris OB/GYN.
The hospital’s leadership includes Scott Avery, Chief Operating Officer; Donald McDaniel, Chief Financial Officer; Randy Toscano, Executive Director of Human Resources; Doug Holzbog, Executive Director of Network Development; Mark Gibbons, MD, Chief of Surgery; John Durham, MD, Chief of Medicine; Shane Crisp, RN, BSN, Chief Nursing Officer; and Dr. Amanda Green, Chief Medical Officer.
PRMC is owned by LifePoint Health out of Brentwood, Tennessee, a private organization that operates 89 hospitals in 30 states with more than $6 billion in revenue.
“LifePoint has really given us good support, especially through the Covid,” Hyde said. “They give us updates every week, with the latest academic reports about current issues. We don’t have to go look for information, they send it to us, distilled to give us the latest best information to help us adapt our operations for best efficiency.”
Hyde said he sends thanks to the people of Paris and surrounding areas for supporting the hospital in this last year.
“I am proud of how our organization responded to the pandemic,” he said. “I think we did as good as anybody did. We are looking forward to moving past Covid to a time when it is an illness we treat rather than a pandemic; to when it doesn’t overwhelm everything we do. We are looking forward to having 2021 as a transition year and getting back to business as usual.”
