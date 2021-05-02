With the pandemic, the Paris Small Business Development Center — and the Small Business Administration as a whole — have learned more flexibility and responsiveness, director Jennifer Johnston said.
“They are more responding to immediate need,” she said, as a direct response to the pandemic. “The difference is now we are more responsive to current things.”
The Small Business Development Center focuses on bringing out the best in local businesses, through helping with everything from startup business plans to finding loans to narrowing down a service or product. The SBDC serves a five-county area as part of the Small Business Administration, covering Lamar, Delta, Hunt, Hopkins and Red River counties.
“The most rewarding part of our job is getting to help an entrepreneur,” Johnston said, “... when they say, ‘Hey, you really helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel.’”
The SBDC is right now pushing for businesses, if they have not already, to apply for the federal loans available because of the pandemic.
“The PPP has a deadline in May, so they need to get that in sooner rather than later,” said Bridget Moon, the economic development specialist/veterans business development officer out of the SBA office in Dallas.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, she held webinars over the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, one of the newer programs out right now.
“It’s rolling out this Friday,” Moon said. “It’s $28.6 billion of direct (pandemic) relief funds, and goes through 2023 and back to February 2020.”
She said people need to sign up as soon as possible, even though for the first 21 days, businesses owned by women, veterans or socially or economically disadvantaged people will be given priority.
A large part of her job is also helping veterans who want to start a business, whether they are about to muster out of the service or have been out for a while, have an idea and don’t know quite how to get started.
“We do counseling as well as assisting,” Moon said, they even have a special, two-day introductory course for veterans wanting to start their own business. “It’s really good for those coming out of the service, and they don’t know what they want to do.”
Starting a new business is a long process, Johnston said, and many people don’t know just how much help is out there or all the steps involved.
“A lot of times, when they go into business, they don’t want to be an accountant,” but they do need some of those skills, Johnston said. “We help them see business models and opportunities for growth.”
Walking a potential new business owner through the process can take a while though, she added.
“We’ve helped several new businesses, and 10 per year is our goal, but when you start, it takes a while,” Johnston said.
The SBDC helps new business come up with a firm business plan, including marketing strategies, financing, diversifying services and/or stock, location planning, budgeting, supply chains and even market research. On the organization’s website is the IBIS, which provides all kinds of statistics for the kind of business someone may want to open. They even have SizeUP, an online tool that lets business owners do a comparative analysis for other businesses in the area. An example she used was Mexican restaurants.
“If there’s already 15, you might want to think about something else,” Johnston said, while Moon called it “invaluable.”
One particular issue facing small, local businesses now is the looming threat of e-commerce, which is here to stay, Johnston said. Right now the SBDC is working with a local website designer to help create a virtual mall for smaller businesses, which will help them in the long run and help the community.
Information is available through the website, atparissbdc.org, where people can also sign up for newsletters and alerts for events. For federal Covid help, click on the Covid-19 Business Recovery Link. Future business owners can also call the office at 903-782-0224 or email Johnston at jjohnston@parisjc.edu.
